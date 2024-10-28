Menu Explore
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
Think you’re safe indoors? Common household items that make poor AQI even worse

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Oct 28, 2024 07:00 PM IST

Want to minimise indoor air pollution and lead a healthy life? Check out this list of household items that are known to worsen the air quality

Currently, the poor air quality in Indian cities is a matter of concern as it can aggravate a wide range of health problems and one can experience respiratory issues, eye infections, allergies or skin problems due to the poor air quality. Moreover, just like the environment outside, one should be alert when it comes to indoor pollution as unfortunately, indoor pollution is on the rise across India.

Think you’re safe indoors? Common household items that make poor AQI even worse (Photo by HealthWorks Collective)
Think you’re safe indoors? Common household items that make poor AQI even worse (Photo by HealthWorks Collective)

Why is it important to address indoor air pollution?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanggita Checker, Consultant Chest Physician at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai's Mira Road, shared, “Indoor air pollution is often an unseen threat that can significantly impact one’s health and well-being. Many individuals spend their time indoors, making it crucial to recognise that the air we breathe inside can be more contaminated than outdoor air.”

Research shows that indoor air pollution, which is generated from kitchen fumes and household dust, can be two to three times deadlier than outdoor pollution(Representational Image)
Research shows that indoor air pollution, which is generated from kitchen fumes and household dust, can be two to three times deadlier than outdoor pollution(Representational Image)

She added, “Volatile organic compounds (VOCs), particulate matter (PM) and microbial contaminants can be present in homes and workplaces, leading to a range of health issues from respiratory disorders to cognitive decline. By investing in ventilation systems or utilizing houseplants known for purifying the air, it is possible to create environments conducive to thriving rather than merely surviving.”

The list of household items that can make poor AQI even worse

According to Dr Sanggita Checker, following common household items can make poor AQI even worse -

  • Cleaning products: Common household items can significantly exacerbate poor air quality indexes (AQI). For instance, people use cleaning products to keep their homes dirt-free and dust-free. However, you will be shocked to know that these products contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that release harmful chemicals into the air long after the initial scrub. Items like air fresheners and scented candles may mask unpleasant odors, but they also contribute to indoor pollution, affecting respiratory health and overall well-being.

Researchers found 45 potentially toxic chemicals that are used in many consumer and household products such as vinyl flooring, personal care and cleaning products, building materials and home furnishings.(Shutterstock)
Researchers found 45 potentially toxic chemicals that are used in many consumer and household products such as vinyl flooring, personal care and cleaning products, building materials and home furnishings.(Shutterstock)

  • Carpets and furniture can harbor toxins. Materials treated with flame retardants or formaldehyde can lead to poor indoor air quality.
  • Using gas stoves without proper ventilation can release nitrogen dioxide and other pollutants.
  • Incense sticks: Did you know? Burning incense sticks is also linked to indoor air pollution.

With a little awareness and proactive adjustments, you can transform your home into a healthier sanctuary instead of a hidden source of pollution. Hence, one has to regulate the use of these products and curb indoor air pollution when the AQI is worst outside.

