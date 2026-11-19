Every year on 19 November, International Men’s Day puts the spotlight on men’s health. One part of it deserves far more attention than it gets: sexual health. Erectile dysfunction (ED) means trouble getting or keeping an erection firm enough. It is quite common, yet many men wait years before speaking to a doctor, held back by embarrassment.

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ED is a medical condition, and it usually has a medical cause. “Diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking, heavy alcohol use, stress and poor sleep may all contribute. ED can also be an early signal of heart disease, because the same blood vessel damage that affects the heart can reduce blood flow to the penis,” Dr Yusuf Matcheswalla, Psychiatrist, Balaji Hospital, Mumbai, tells Health Shots. This makes ED a good reason for a full health check.

Can a man have ED with one woman and not another?

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ED is often thought of as a blood flow problem, but an erection begins in the brain. When a man is aroused, the central nervous system sends signals down the nerves to the blood vessels of the penis. Dopamine, one of the brain’s chemical messengers, plays an important part in starting these signals. This is why stress and anxiety can affect erections even when the body is otherwise healthy.

What are the signs and symptoms of anxiety after cancer treatment?

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In cancer care, this conversation matters even more. Hormone therapy and chemotherapy can lower desire, and tiredness, anxiety and worry about the future add to the problem. Many survivors finish treatment and then struggle with intimacy in silence. Beating cancer is one goal. Surviving cancer is the first step; thriving afterwards, which includes maintaining your sexual health, is the next.

Why is apomorphine used to treat ED?

The thing is that ED can be treated. Modern science now offers treatments that work at this level, too. Some treatments prescribed by doctors, such as apomorphine tablets placed under the tongue, act on the brain’s dopamine pathways to help trigger an erection, rather than directly acting on the blood vessels in the penis. They support the body’s natural response to sexual stimulation. However, the right treatment differs from one man to another, and it should be decided only by a doctor after a proper health check.

What are the 5 common causes of erectile dysfunction?

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{{^usCountry}} Hence, the first step is to talk to a doctor. Weight loss, regular physical activity, good sleep, not smoking, drinking less alcohol, and well-controlled sugar and blood pressure all help. Counselling also helps, because ED affects the mind as much as the body. Involving a partner may make the journey easier. Key takeaways for people noticing any signs and symptoms of Erectile Dysfunction: Changes in sexual health are a medical matter and worth a doctor’s visit. Erections depend on the brain and nerves as much as on blood flow, which is why stress, illness and cancer treatment can all affect them. Do not carry the burden alone. Treatment options vary from case to case and should be chosen by a doctor. Avoid myths, street remedies, self-medication and unverified online products. Sexual health is health. Talking about it is the first step to feeling like yourself again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hence, the first step is to talk to a doctor. Weight loss, regular physical activity, good sleep, not smoking, drinking less alcohol, and well-controlled sugar and blood pressure all help. Counselling also helps, because ED affects the mind as much as the body. Involving a partner may make the journey easier. Key takeaways for people noticing any signs and symptoms of Erectile Dysfunction: Changes in sexual health are a medical matter and worth a doctor’s visit. Erections depend on the brain and nerves as much as on blood flow, which is why stress, illness and cancer treatment can all affect them. Do not carry the burden alone. Treatment options vary from case to case and should be chosen by a doctor. Avoid myths, street remedies, self-medication and unverified online products. Sexual health is health. Talking about it is the first step to feeling like yourself again. {{/usCountry}}

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)