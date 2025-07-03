This is X ray of French man's abdomen from which surgeons removed over 100 pieces of metals like nails, knives, coins

Surgeons in France removed over 100 pieces of metal from a 52-year-old man's stomach, according to a 2017 report published in BMJ Case Reports. The man, who reportedly suffered from psychosis, had a history of intentionally swallowing metal objects – metal objects, such as, nails, knives, screws, coins, nuts and even spoon handles were found. Also read | This CT scan belongs to ‘a 73 year old woman in whom doctors discovered a 30 year old calcified fetus’ aka stone baby Surgeons removed more than 100 pieces of metal of various shapes and sizes from the stomach of a man in France. (Image credit: The BMJ)

More details

The man reportedly visited the emergency room five times over a five-year period, complaining of stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting blood, and in four instances, doctors surgically removed massive metal bezoars from his stomach. During his most recent visit, scans revealed that the metal objects had perforated his stomach, necessitating surgery. Doctors believe the man swallowed the metal objects over a three-month period.

An excerpt of the aforementioned report published in BMJ Journals read: “A 52-year-old male patient with chronic psychosis and under specific psychotic treatment, presented in May 2012 with signs and symptoms of gastric outlet obstruction due to the ingestion of metal bezoar, which was removed endoscopically. Eight months later, he was readmitted and operated because of failing endoscopic total removal of the different metals ingested. These bezoars were nails, knifes, screws, nuts, spoon handles, screwdriver head, washer, pebbles, coins and iron wire.”

Metal objects retrieved from the man's stomach after one of his visits to the hospital. (Image credit: The BMJ)

Psychosis and its effects

Psychosis is a condition characterised by hallucinations (when someone sees, hears, smells, tastes or feels things that do not exist outside their mind), delusions (when a person has an unshakeable belief in something untrue), and confused and disturbed thoughts (people with psychosis sometimes have disturbed, confused, and disrupted patterns of thought), according to the UK-based National Health Service (NHS). In the case of the above-mentioned male patient in France, the condition led to bizarre behaviour, such as intentionally swallowing metal objects.

Similar cases

As per an August 19 Daily Mail report, a 37-year-old man in Iran had over 450 metal objects, including screws, nuts, keys, and stones, weighing approximately 2.9 kg, removed from his stomach.

According to a similar case, doctors in Iran treated a 37-year-old man who swallowed over 400 metal objects, including nuts, screws, bolts, keys, and stones, weighing around 6.5 pounds (2.9 kg). This incident occurred during a psychotic episode, and documenting the case in the Journal of Medical Case Reports in August 16, 2024, doctors said they believed the patient had been ingesting the metallic collection for least three months.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.