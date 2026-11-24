An IVF cycle requires the ovaries, ovulation and uterine lining to be managed in a carefully timed sequence. Medicines are used at different stages to recruit multiple follicles, prevent the eggs from being released too early, complete their final maturation, and, when an embryo transfer is planned, prepare the uterus to support implantation. This is why an IVF prescription may include several medicines, but they don't all do the same job.

What are the main IVF medications used?

What medicines are given during IVF? (Adobe Stock) more less

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



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"The combination, dose, and duration are selected based on the woman’s age, ovarian reserve, diagnosis, previous treatment response, and how the follicles develop during the current cycle", Fertility Specialist Dr Aashita Jain, Birla Fertility & IVF, Surat, tells Health Shots.

Gonadotropins (FSH/HMG injections): These are the backbone of stimulation. Instead of the single dominant follicle of a natural cycle, the injections push the ovaries to grow several at once. GnRH antagonists or agonists: Given alongside the stimulation drugs, they stop the body from ovulating too early, so the eggs can be collected on a planned day. Trigger injection: When the follicles look ready, an hCG or GnRH agonist injection completes egg maturation. Retrieval usually follows 34–36 hours later. Progesterone: It is commonly used after egg retrieval or embryo transfer to support the uterine lining and improve the embryo's chance of implanting. Estrogen: In frozen embryo transfer cycles, it is often prescribed first to build up the lining, and progesterone is added afterwards. Androgens: These steroid hormones, with testosterone and dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) the best known, are usually thought of as male hormones, but women make them too. In the ovary, they help regulate function and support healthy follicle growth.

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Other medicines, including oral contraceptive pills for cycle scheduling or antibiotics when clinically indicated, may be used in certain cases. They are not routinely required for every IVF patient.

Why can two IVF prescriptions look completely different?

IVF medication is adjusted based on response, not a fixed formula. Ultrasound monitoring and blood tests are required to show how the follicles are developing and whether the dose or timing needs adjustment.

A higher dose also does not automatically mean a better response. The aim is to achieve an appropriate number of mature eggs while reducing avoidable risks such as ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome.

The most important part of an IVF medication plan is not the number of injections, but why each medicine is prescribed, when it needs to be taken, and how the ovaries are responding. Understanding that sequence can make an IVF prescription considerably easier for patients to follow.

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