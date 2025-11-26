US doctor warns chronic stress can accelerate cellular ageing, increase belly fat, shrink brain and even impair memory

Chronic stress does far more than leave you feeling overwhelmed - it can quietly reshape your health from the inside out. When cortisol stays elevated for long periods, it doesn’t just raise the risk of metabolic issues and heart disease; it also accelerates aging at the cellular level, damages DNA, and weakens the body’s ability to repair itself. Over time, these changes can affect everything from fat distribution to brain function, making stress management not just helpful but essential for long-term health. Chronic stress can accelerate cellular aging, hence stress management is essential.(Unsplash)

Also Read | London physician explains how ‘chronic stress’ shows up in your body and increases heart disease risk; shares symptoms

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has explained how chronically elevated stress levels can accelerate aging and impair the body’s ability to repair damage at the cellular level. In an Instagram video posted on November 25, he highlights, “Long-term cortisol elevation drives biological changes that age the body from the inside out.”

DNA damage and faster cellular aging

According to Dr Sood, chronically elevated cortisol levels can cause DNA damage through oxidative stress and may also interfere with healthy cell division, allowing damaged cells to persist. He explains, “Chronic stress raises oxidative stress, which damages DNA and overwhelms repair pathways. Research links persistent cortisol exposure to telomere shortening, cellular senescence, and significantly higher DNA damage in stressed individuals.”

Belly fat accumulation

High cortisol levels can also trigger metabolic problems and increase the risk of heart disease, both of which contribute to the accumulation of visceral fat. Dr Sood highlights, “High cortisol promotes visceral belly fat, a metabolically active fat tied to insulin resistance and cardiovascular disease. Harvard data show greater visceral fat correlates with reduced brain volume in areas responsible for memory and cognition.”

Brain shrinkage and impaired memory

DNA damage caused by sustained high cortisol levels can also lead to structural changes in brain regions involved in memory and executive function. Dr Sood explains, “Stress hormones like cortisol interfere with DNA repair and disrupt cell-cycle regulation, contributing to structural changes in the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex. These regions shrink with chronic stress, impairing memory and executive function.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.