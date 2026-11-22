Weekdays can get so hectic with work deadlines, back-to-back meetings and long commutes that you end up saving most of your workouts for the weekend. And those workouts can get quite intense. But should you squeeze an entire week's worth of exercise into two days? From sprints to heavy lifts, how much can your body handle if you are not as physically active five days at a desk?

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We asked Dr Utsav Shah, a sports and orthopaedic physiotherapist and founder of Horizon Physiotherapy Clinic in Mumbai, about this. He explained that jumping into an intense weekend workout after a largely inactive week may put more strain on your body than it is used to.

Describing this phenomenon as ‘weekend warrior,' he said, “A long run, an exhaustive workout at the gym, a couple of hours of playing cricket or football, or an extensive session of playing padel or pickleball appears enticing. But, while it is healthy to think of doing something athletic, putting undue pressure on the body so suddenly might have adverse consequences if one has been sedentary for the better part of the previous week.”

Can sudden physical activity over the weekend cause injuries?

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{{^usCountry}} You may think working out at the weekend is the problem. As per Dr Shah, the concern is a sudden jump in how much you ask of your body. He revealed how the body adapts to exercise over time. "Muscles, tendons, and joints adapt to the physical demands they encounter over time. With time and consistency under physical strain, the body gradually develops strength, flexibility, and resilience to exercise.” This means that if you spend most of the week sitting at a desk, your body may be unprepared for the demand of a long run or an intense gym session on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may think working out at the weekend is the problem. As per Dr Shah, the concern is a sudden jump in how much you ask of your body. He revealed how the body adapts to exercise over time. "Muscles, tendons, and joints adapt to the physical demands they encounter over time. With time and consistency under physical strain, the body gradually develops strength, flexibility, and resilience to exercise.” This means that if you spend most of the week sitting at a desk, your body may be unprepared for the demand of a long run or an intense gym session on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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This sudden increase in activity may put more stress on the body than it is used to. The physiotherapist said this can lead to muscle strains, tendon irritation and pain in the knees or the lower back.

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Dr Shah said this problem is especially relevant for recreational athletes who are largely sedentary during the week and then step up the intensity at the weekend.He gave an example: "Consider a person aged about 40, who is known as a recreational cricket player. He spends the whole weekdays doing activities that are sedentary. On Saturdays, he participates in competitive cricket for two to three hours. Over time, he feels tightness in his calves and hamstrings on multiple occasions and eventually succumbs to muscle stress.”

Whatever sport you play, the concern is the sudden jump in activity after spending much of the week sitting. This is why it helps to stay active throughout the working week. Dr Shah suggested taking a short walk at lunch or getting up to move between meetings. You can also add mobility exercises and fit two or three short strength-training sessions into your weekly routine.

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Make sure you stay active every day.

What to keep in mind during weekend workouts?

Here are some of the things you need to keep in mind for weekend workouts:

Warm up before you start: Give yourself time to ease into the activity before your first sprint or heavy lift.

Give yourself time to ease into the activity before your first sprint or heavy lift. Increase workload gradually: Whether to run further, lift heavier weights, or stay on court longer, work up to it over several sessions.

Choose footwear suited to the activity: Wear shoes appropriate for your run or the sport you plan to play.

Stay hydrated: Keep water handy, especially if you expect to spend a couple of hours on the field.

Allow time for recovery: Cool down gradually after the session and prioritise sleep between demanding workouts.

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As Dr Shah put it, “Your body does not know it is the weekend; it only knows how much you have trained it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.