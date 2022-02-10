Weight loss: Green tea to vegetable juice; healthy drinks to include in daily diet

Planning to lose weight in a healthy way, but not quite sure how to make the beginning? Losing weight sustainably requires one to make permanent changes in their daily habits. Adding the right food to your diet, committing to a physical activity that you are comfortable doing every day and keeping away from unhealthy mid-meal snacks can make all the difference.

Opting for healthy beverages is one of the ways to feel full, curb cravings and boost metabolism. Beverages such as high protein drinks, coffee, green tea, etc notably reduce cravings, promote fullness and boost metabolism which aid in weight loss. These are some of the best beverages that you can include in the diet for a healthy weight loss, suggested by Dr. Asma Alam, consulting Nutritionist and Dietitian, Gandharva Wellness Studio.

1. Water

We opt for various drinks that can help us lose weight and neglect the most important of them all. Consuming an adequate amount of water is one of the simplest methods to improve your overall health. There is a potential link between low water consumption and obesity. Furthermore, consuming water also benefits the waistline as it keeps you full alongside improving the number of calories you burn. Drink a glass of water before every meal to cut down your calorie intake.

2. Green tea

It is not just packed with powerful nutrients and healthy antioxidants, but is also one of the most effective beverages that help in weight and fat reduction.

Green tea contains high amounts of catechins; antioxidants that promote fat burning alongside boosting metabolism. Moreover, it also contains caffeine, which helps in promoting weight loss as it boosts energy levels and improves performance rates while exercising.

3. Lemon and honey water

This drink is an amazing choice to kickstart your day. Remember to use warm water. Consuming this drink as the very first thing in the morning helps boost metabolism which in turn aids in burning fat.

Apart from being a weight-loss friendly drink, it is also great for your skin as it is loaded with antibacterial properties and acts as a natural cleanser that helps in blood purification. Furthermore, it boosts immunity as it contains a number of healthy nutrients including vitamin C.

4. Coffee

Coffee is being used by individuals around the globe to boost energy levels and also as a mood enhancing beverage; for a reason that it contains a substance called caffeine that functions as a stimulant in our body and might support weight loss. Besides, it can reduce your energy intake alongside boosting metabolism, which will aid in losing weight.

5. High protein drinks

Drinks high in protein promote fullness that curbs hunger and decreases appetite; this is important especially when you are trying to lose those extra kgs.

Protein consumption increases the level of hunger reducing hormones such as GLP-1 alongside decreasing ghrelin, a hormone that drives appetite. Although, do not opt for high protein shakes if you're not exercising enough, as it might lead to a weight gain instead.

6. Vegetable juice

Low calorie vegetable juices are amazing drinks to go for. Although you might not always prefer the taste of vegetable juices, they provide you with various important nutrients. Besides, vegetable juices increase your vegetable consumption and notably decrease carb intake; two factors important for weight loss.

Nevertheless, consuming whole vegetables is a better choice as you miss out on the fibre content in the juicing process.

