When Shalini Passi revealed genius parenting hack on how she stopped her son from drinking Coke: ‘I used to mix…’

Indian television personality Shalini Passi, widely recognised for her glamorous lifestyle on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, appeared on a 2024 episode of The Chill Hour podcast, hosted by Deepak Pareek, where she spoke candidly about her experiences raising her son, Robin. Read more to discover Shalini's interesting parenting trick.(Instagram, Pexel)

In the episode, she recounted how she cleverly got her son to drink watered-down Coke, which he believed was regular Coke, as a way to prevent him from developing a habit of consuming sugary and unhealthy beverages.

Check out Shalini’s parenting hack

In conversation with Deepak, Shalini revealed that for the longest time, her son believed the Coke at home was “bad,” simply because she would dilute it with water before giving it to him.

She recalled, “For the longest time, my son thought that the Coke in our house was bad, because I used to mix water into the Coke and give it to him. So he thought that Coke tasted really bad.”

How her trickery was uncovered

Her son Robin, now 27, eventually realised what his mother had been doing when he drank Coke at someone else’s house and noticed that it tasted completely different.

When Deepak asked whether her son is aware of her Coke “trick,” Shalini explained, “Yeah, he said, ‘I went to a party and Mom, I was so thirsty and I saw this Coke there and I went and had it. It was so good. Mom, our house cook makes very bad Coke.’”

At the time, Robin was too young to realise that Coke tastes the same everywhere and comes from uniformly packaged bottles; he assumed it was made at home, which is why he believed it naturally tasted different in different places.

When this conversation took place, Shalini chose not to reveal that she was the one diluting the Coke, allowing her son to continue believing that the drink itself simply tasted “bad.”

“Like, at that moment he was a kid. He didn't know it comes from bottles everywhere. He thought they got very bad Coke in our house,” she recounted. To this, she told her son, “What can we do, son? In our house, the Coke is just like this.”

Why are sugary drinks bad for kids?

According to a report on Sun Pediatrics, sugary soft drinks like Coke offer little to no nutritional value and are high in “empty” calories, which can contribute to unhealthy weight gain and obesity in children if consumed regularly. These drinks have also been linked to increased risks of heart disease and dehydration, and the sugar and acidity can promote gut inflamamtion and dental problems. For these reasons, health experts advise limiting or avoiding sugary beverages in a child’s diet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.