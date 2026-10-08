Why is the plague doctor hijacking your social media feed? All about the 17th-century ominous figure and its origins

The death of a young woman who worked at the Irkutsk Research Anti-Plague Institute in southeastern Siberia, Russia, has sparked fears of a pneumonic plague outbreak. Her death reportedly involved an incident with a live bacterium. Following the incident at the laboratory, nearly 200 people were reportedly placed in isolation. As reports of a possible leak circulated, netizens responded with their characteristic sardonic humour, with the classic plague doctor costume also making a comeback online.

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ALSO READ: Russia pushes back against reports of possible 2nd case amid plague outbreak fears

How did Netizens respond?

The 17th-century plague doctor costume has flooded social media feeds, with Gen Z putting a sarcastic spin on its uncanny appearance. Historically worn by physicians treating plague patients in Europe, the eerie but historicoutfit is now making a comeback in reels, as users turn fears of a possible outbreak into dark humour.

Netizens drew comparisons between a person in the white PPE suit worn by healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and someone dressed in a plague doctor costume, using dark humour to contrast the two eras. Some called the costume ‘a new summer dress’ to rock. Other videos featured people dressing up in the eerie ensemble to ‘aura farm' and do trending dances.

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What is the ‘plague doctor costume' ?

{{^usCountry}} The classic costume worn by European plague doctors in the 17th century is making a comeback. While everyone is trying it on now, showing their style and swag, historically, it was worn only by physicians treating plague patients. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The classic costume worn by European plague doctors in the 17th century is making a comeback. While everyone is trying it on now, showing their style and swag, historically, it was worn only by physicians treating plague patients. {{/usCountry}}

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The costume includes the iconic mask with glass eyes, a large beak, a leather wide-brimmed hat, and a long coat or robe. Black gloves, sturdy boots, and a wooden walking cane complete the ensemble.

It may look like a scary Halloween costume. But there are actual valid reasons for the eerie attire doctors wore then.

Satirical Copper engraving of a plague doctor of 17th-century Rome, by Paulus Fürst, 1656.

Since the plague was highly contagious, doctors used to wear the costume to protect themselves from the airborne disease.

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Let's break down each component of the costume one by one. The mask may appear over the top, but the disease was believed to have spread through ‘bad air’ known as miasma. Physicians filled the mask's beak with herbs, dried flowers, and other aromatic substances to block unpleasant smells and protect themselves from infection.

The garment included a robe made of wax and leathery material in order to shield against blood, cough, and fleas from dead bodies.

The wide-brimmed hat identified the wearer as a doctor. The cane was used to examine patients without direct contact.

But why did the plague doctor costume become associated with a foreboding sense of death? For some dying patients who lived in complete isolation, the doctors may seem to have been among the last people they saw, which could help explain the costume's sinister image.