Winter poses several challenges for your skin. The air is colder and drier, and pollution can leave your skin feeling more sensitive, dry, and irritated. A little expert guidance can help you adapt your routine. So how do you cleanse your skin without drying it out further?

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ALSO READ: How to care for sensitive skin: Dermatologist shares skincare tips and warning signs when you should go to the doctorDr Madhu Goyal, an aesthetic expert and founder-director of DIOSA Healthcare, told HT Lifestyle how winter weather and air pollution can affect the skin's protective barrier, and what changes to make in your daily skincare routine.

How does winter pollution affect your skin?

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In winter, you may notice that your skin feels rough to the touch. Cheeks feel tight when you smile, and the texture feels patchy, itchy or flaky.

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{{^usCountry}} Describing why it happens, she said, "In the winter season, cold temperatures and lower humidity, along with greater exposure to contaminants, can alter the skin barrier's ability to protect itself. Pollutants like particulate matter may linger on the skin, and other harmful agents may add to excessive oxidative stress, thus harming the skin cells.” What happens to your skin in winter? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing why it happens, she said, "In the winter season, cold temperatures and lower humidity, along with greater exposure to contaminants, can alter the skin barrier's ability to protect itself. Pollutants like particulate matter may linger on the skin, and other harmful agents may add to excessive oxidative stress, thus harming the skin cells.” What happens to your skin in winter? {{/usCountry}}

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In winter, you may notice changes in how your skin looks and feels, from a rough texture to tightness or irritation. It's easy to group these concerns together, but each can show up differently. Dr Goyal outlined the following common concerns:

1. Dryness

Cold weather and low humidity can lead to skin dehydration, resulting in dryness, tightness, and flakiness.

Pollution may increase skin sensitivity, making it essential to keep the skin well hydrated.

2. Dullness and uneven skin tone

Exposure to environmental pollution can exacerbate oxidative stress and negatively affect skin radiance.

Consequently, with time, the skin may appear dull and uneven, especially if it is not provided with proper skincare and sun care.

3. Increased sensitivity and irritation

People with sensitive skin are likely to suffer from itching, irritation and redness during winter months.

Pollution, cold weather and regular use of skincare products may worsen inflammation.

Can winter pollution age your skin?

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Even on winter days with no visible smog, the air can still be polluted. Dr Goyal highlighted the effects of repeated exposure to polluted air over time. “Long-term exposure to air pollution may lead to skin ageing and possibly even skin problems. Therefore, it is necessary to follow a regular skincare routine and keep the skin healthy.”

What are some essential skincare tips for winter pollution?

After a day outdoors, you may be tempted to scrub away the grime, especially if your face feels dusty. But if your skin already feels tight or flaky, scrubbing can make the dryness worse. Dr Goyal suggested a few simple changes to your winter skincare routine, starting with how you wash your face.

Here's the set of winter skincare guidelines, as recommended by the expert:

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Your skin needs dedicated care in winter.

1. Cleanse gently

Use a gentle cleanser to rinse off the dirt, oil, and other debris from the face without losing the necessary moisture.

Avoid vigorous scrubbing and high-temperature water, because these activities can worsen the dryness of the skin.

2. Make moisturising a priority

Use a moisturiser suited for your skin type.

Such ingredients as glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides help to reinforce the skin barrier and protect it from moisture loss.

3. Never skip sunscreen

Cloudy skies do not mean that the skin will be protected from UV rays.

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF of 30 or higher during the daytime, especially when going outdoors.

4. Include antioxidants in your routine

Antioxidant ingredients, such as vitamin C, are effective in protecting skin cells from oxidative damage.

When adding ingredients to your routine, use new products cautiously, especially if your skin is sensitive, and look for formulations that suit your skin.

5. Avoid over-exfoliation

Over-exfoliation may cause damage to the skin barrier and increase sensitivity.

During skin irritation or dryness, make sure to keep exfoliation gentle and infrequent.

6. Support skin health from within

Stay properly hydrated, eat well, and sleep enough.

In case dry conditions caused by heating indoor air, consider using a humidifier to provide relief.

When should you consider professional skincare?

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If you notice severe dryness, discolouration, acne or skin irritation, at-home skincare may not be enough, and you may need professional advice.

Your winter skincare routine can be simple. Use a mild facial cleanser, keep your skin hydrated, protect it from the sun every day and seek professional advice if dryness or irritation persists.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.