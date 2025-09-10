Woman uses ChatGPT to create ‘custom skin care routine’, shares impressive before and after pics
Curious how AI can help with beauty? One woman let ChatGPT craft a custom skincare plan, and the results in her before-and-after pictures are stunning.
In today's age of AI and smart technology, even beauty routines are getting a digital upgrade. One woman shared on Reddit how she experimented with an AI-designed skincare regimen, and her before-and-after photos reveal a striking transformation. Here's a closer look at the routine she followed.
(Also read: Woman lost 14 kg using ChatGPT, shares the exact prompts that helped her lose weight: 'I wasn't ready to hit the gym' )
How woman improved her skin with AI
In a post shared on the subreddit 30PlusSkinCare, a 37-year-old woman detailed her experience, "After doing research online and on Reddit, I discovered that the little bumps I was dealing with on my face were called closed comedones. I then asked ChatGPT to act like a professional dermatologist and help me create a skincare routine to get rid of my closed comedones, acne, minimise pores, tighten skin, and reduce fine lines. I also shared photos of my skin at that time."
She added, "I took photos of all the products I already had so ChatGPT could incorporate them into my routine. The most important thing was to only use products that wouldn't cause clogged pores. New products I added based on ChatGPT's recommendations that made the biggest difference include vitamin C, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and tretinoin (though I was already using that)."
I used chat GPT to create a custom skin routine. Two months in this is how it’s going!
byu/General-Implement83 in30PlusSkinCare
How it changed her skin
"I also had ChatGPT recommend new makeup products, so I knew I was only using non-comedogenic items to help clear my skin," she explained. She also highlighted the cost-effectiveness of the approach, "It was quite an investment, but compared to a consultation with a dermatologist, this wasn't bad. I might have ended up spending $300–$400 on new skincare and makeup products total."
"Previously, I only followed a night routine, but I've now added a morning routine as well, and so far, I'm very happy with the results!," she says.
Tips to keep in mind
When creating a skincare routine, whether with AI or a dermatologist, always consider your skin type, existing products, and potential irritants. Introduce new products gradually, patch-test them first, and focus on consistency rather than quick fixes. Don't forget sun protection during the day and a gentle night routine to let your skin repair itself.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.