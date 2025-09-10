Woman uses ChatGPT to create ‘custom skin care routine’, shares impressive before and after pics

In today's age of AI and smart technology, even beauty routines are getting a digital upgrade. One woman shared on Reddit how she experimented with an AI-designed skincare regimen, and her before-and-after photos reveal a striking transformation. Here's a closer look at the routine she followed. Woman uses AI to design cost-effective skincare routine, sees remarkable results. (Reddit)

How woman improved her skin with AI

In a post shared on the subreddit 30PlusSkinCare, a 37-year-old woman detailed her experience, "After doing research online and on Reddit, I discovered that the little bumps I was dealing with on my face were called closed comedones. I then asked ChatGPT to act like a professional dermatologist and help me create a skincare routine to get rid of my closed comedones, acne, minimise pores, tighten skin, and reduce fine lines. I also shared photos of my skin at that time."

She added, "I took photos of all the products I already had so ChatGPT could incorporate them into my routine. The most important thing was to only use products that wouldn't cause clogged pores. New products I added based on ChatGPT's recommendations that made the biggest difference include vitamin C, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and tretinoin (though I was already using that)."

How it changed her skin

"I also had ChatGPT recommend new makeup products, so I knew I was only using non-comedogenic items to help clear my skin," she explained. She also highlighted the cost-effectiveness of the approach, "It was quite an investment, but compared to a consultation with a dermatologist, this wasn't bad. I might have ended up spending $300–$400 on new skincare and makeup products total."

"Previously, I only followed a night routine, but I've now added a morning routine as well, and so far, I'm very happy with the results!," she says.

Tips to keep in mind

When creating a skincare routine, whether with AI or a dermatologist, always consider your skin type, existing products, and potential irritants. Introduce new products gradually, patch-test them first, and focus on consistency rather than quick fixes. Don't forget sun protection during the day and a gentle night routine to let your skin repair itself.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.