World Asthma Day 2022: Breathing exercises for shortness of breath

World Asthma Day 2022: Asthma, caused by narrow airways and swelling is a breathing disorder faced by many. This further leads to breathing difficulty, coughing, wheezing and many more. The medical treatment of inhalers is available for the ones suffering from this disease. However, there are alternative treatment of yoga and breathing exercises which can also help in improving shortness of breath and speed up the breathing process for asthma patients. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yoga expert Akshar pointed out four breathing exercises which can help in improving shortness of breath.

Bhastrika Pranayama: Meaning bellow, this is a very powerful breathing exercises and it comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in oxygenation of the brain and the nervous and the motor system. It also helps in energising the body and the mind. It helps in treating depression and anxiety and fibrosis. It also helps in treating cough, flu, respiratory issues, allergies or breathlessness.

Bhramari Pranayama: This breathing exercise helps in relaxing the mind and revitalising the body. It also helps in increasing sensitivity to tastes and fragrances. It helps in relieving stress and anxiety and treating throat uneasiness.

Khand Pranayama: In this breathing technique, the breath is divided in both inhalation and exhalation. This helps in increasing lung’s capacity to take in oxygen. It helps in building lung power, stamina. It also helps in fat loss, improving skin and increasing the overall lifespan.

Kapal Bhathi: This breathing exercise leads to increased consciousness. Attentiveness and sensory perception are heightened by a steady practice of this exercise as well. It also helps in promoting weight loss and improving the metabolism of the body.

"When you are a beginner in this technique, it is most advisable to practice in Shaant gathi and slowly, build your practice level, move towards Madyam and then finally, Tivra Gami. By practicing in this level of Tivra gami, you will gain expertise on that level. But even Shant gati is for all levels including for an advanced practitioner as all these levels have a positive impact on the body and mind,” Yoga expert Akshat added.

