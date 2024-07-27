World Hepatitis Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and all you need to know

Hepatitis is a condition characterised by liver inflammation, commonly triggered by viral infections. However, it can also be caused by factors such as alcohol consumption, certain medications, and autoimmune diseases. The primary types of viral hepatitis include hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E, each with unique modes of transmission and varying health impacts. World Hepatitis Day is observed annually as a global effort to raise awareness about hepatitis, emphasising the importance of prevention, testing, and treatment. This initiative also advocates for enhanced public health policies to effectively combat the disease. Read on as we delve into the theme, history, and significance of this day. (On read: Sawan 2024: Shravan month starts from today; know first Sawan Somwar vrat puja vidhi, samagri, rules, mantra, bhog ) Hepatitis, a liver inflammation often caused by viral infections, is a global health issue. (Freepik)

World Hepatitis Day 2024 Date and Theme

The year the World Hepatitis Day will be observed on Sunday, July 28. The theme for 2024, "It’s Time for Action," highlights the urgent need for swift and decisive measures to tackle hepatitis on a global scale. This call to action is reinforced by the alarming statistic that someone dies from a hepatitis-related illness every 30 seconds.

History of World Hepatitis Day

World Hepatitis Day is observed annually on July 28 to raise awareness about hepatitis, including the infectious diseases hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. This date was chosen to honor the birthday of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, the Nobel Laureate who discovered the hepatitis B virus (HBV) in the 1960s and developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for it. Initially celebrated on May 19, the date was moved to July 28 in 2010. The first community-driven World Hepatitis Day was organized in 2008 by the World Hepatitis Alliance, which was established in 2007.

World Hepatitis Day 2024 Significance

The significance of World Hepatitis Day lies in raising public awareness about viral hepatitis and its impact on public health. This day provides an opportunity for communities, individuals, and policymakers to learn about the different types of hepatitis, as well as prevention strategies, testing, and treatment options.

It fosters global advocacy and cooperation in combating the increasing number of hepatitis-related illnesses and deaths. By emphasizing the importance of enhanced vaccination, early diagnosis, and better access to healthcare services, World Hepatitis Day is crucial for promoting a coordinated worldwide response and working towards the WHO's goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a major public health threat by 2030.