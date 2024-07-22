Sawan 2024: Shravan month starts from today; know first Sawan Somwar vrat puja vidhi, samagri, rules, mantra, bhog

Sawan Somwar 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival of Sawan or Shravan begins today, July 22. This year, Shravan month starts on a Monday, thus increasing the importance and auspiciousness of the sacred festival. It will end on August 19 this year, which is also a Monday. Sawan month, which will last 29 days this time, holds great religious and spiritual significance among Hindus. As we mark the first Monday of Sawan today, here's all you need to know about the puja vidhi, samagri, rules, mantra, and bhog today. (Also Read | Sawan 2024: Shravan start and end date; know Sawan Somwar calendar, history, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi) Maha Shivratri is predominantly a Hindu festival, celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva(Pixabay)

Sawan Somwar 2024 Shubh Muhurat

The first Sawan Somwar falls on Monday, July 22. According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada tithi will last until 1:11 pm and Shravana Nakshatra until 10:21 pm. Meanwhile, the Abhijit muhurat will last from 12:00 pm to 12:55 pm.

Devotees worship Lord Shiva during the Sawan month.

Sawan Somwar 2024 Puja Vidhi and Samagri

Devotees observing a fast or vrat on the first Sawan Somwar (Sawan Monday) should wake up early, take a bath, and wear new clothes. Then, clean your home and the temple or puja room in your house. Worship the Shivlinga by visiting the temple or at your home. Perform Abhishekam, apply white sandalwood to Mahadev, and offer bhang, dhatura, and bilvapatra. Then, light a ghee lamp or diya, listen to the story of Sawan Somwar fast, and perform aarti of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. Lastly, one should perform the puja in the morning and evening.

To perform the Sawan Somwar puja, you will need idols of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, panchamrit, raw milk, flowers, bilvapatra, utensils, curd, Paanch Rasa, Dakshina, dhatura, bhang, plum, Panch fruit and dry fruits, camphor, lamp, cotton, sandalwood, Malyagiri, desi ghee, honey, Ganga water, sweets, and Shringaar for Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's idols.

Sawan Somwar 2024 Puja Mantra

1) Om Namah Shivay

2) Om Namah Shivay

Namo Nilkanthaya

Om Parvatipatay namah

3) Om Tryambakam Yajamahe, Sugandhi Pushti Vardhanam

Urvarukmiva Bandhana, Mrityu Mokshiya Mamritat

Sawan Somwar 2024: First Somwar Vrat Rules

During the Sawan month people should eat sattvik food, do charity, avoid tamasik food items (onion, garlic, eggs, and other non-vegetarian items), do Jal Abhishek of the Shivling, eat food only once a day, and eat fruits.

Sawan Somwar 2024 Bhog

Devotees can offer Lord Shiva halwa, curd, bhang, panchamrit, honey, milk, malpua, thandai, lassi, dry fruits, and halwa as bhog.