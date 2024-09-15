Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 15, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Shutterstock)

Food lovers can be invited to a special do and expect a lavish spread. Money will not pose much of a problem, as you will likely have enough. You may have to handle a family member under depression. Travelling on a business trip is indicated. Unsavoury thoughts may keep you irritated and upset. Lending a helping hand to someone will be appreciated. Expect a positive response from someone you are interested in.

Love Focus: An opposite number may become interested in you if you play your cards well!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

A balanced diet and exercise is advised. Those trying to make a venture profitable will succeed. You may feel ignored in a family get-together and spoils your mood. A long journey may prove boring and tiring. Keeping a finger in every pie will keep you abreast of what is happening around you. Someone may try to provoke you on the social front, so don’t fall for it. Your spirits may get dampened due to the negative atmosphere at home.

Love Focus: A tiff with a lover may affect the relationship adversely.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Getting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon. Your one-point programme of cutting costs will help conserve money. You may resent playing to someone’s moods on the home front. A gift or surprise from someone close is likely to lift your spirits. A long journey may prove tiring and boring. A much-anticipated function is likely to prove most entertaining.

Love Focus: A frustrating time is foreseen for those looking for love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. You will likely provide full backing to a family member to earn extra bucks. Good earning is indicated for freelancers and consultants. Changes at home may not be to your liking, but little you can do about it. Travelling with friends proves loads of fun. Your spiritual bent of mind will help in achieving total bliss and peace of mind.

Love Focus: Those in love can experience some turbulence in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

The health front holds no worries as you exercise good control of your diet. Good financial prospects are in the pipeline for some. You manage to overcome a competitive situation effectively. Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling. A family elder’s opinion may appear unjust upfront, but it will have great merit. You may feel liberated from a situation that had shackled you for the past so many days.

Love Focus: Lover may appear indifferent, so find out why.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Steps taken to come back in shape are likely to prove most beneficial. You will manage to plan your finances well and avoid tight situations. Those in the travel sector can find the business improving. You will need to find time to visit a tourist destination with family. Philanthropy may be topmost on your mind. Skills mastered by you are likely to bring you to the notice of people.

Love Focus: You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Health wise you will feel on the top of the world. Those buying something big will get their money’s worth. A good beginning is foreseen for some young entrepreneurs. Do your bit for a family elder to avoid getting into an embarrassing situation. Travelling today does not appear safe, so be extra vigilant regarding your belongings. Your popularity in your social circle is set to rise, as you remain at your networking best.

Love Focus: You will be able to catch the eye of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

All health worries simply vanish as you make a firm resolve to remain fit. Financial front is set to grow stronger through wise investments. Writers, editors and others in similar professions are likely to make their mark. Some turbulence on the domestic front is in store, but don't escalate matters. Travelling north will be auspicious and fulfill your desires. Your philanthropic nature is certain to help the needy today.

Love Focus: Those in love will enjoy each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Irregular workouts may depend upon your health. Financial gains are foreseen in whatever you undertake today. Your skills are likely to bring you to the notice of people who matter. Family may not initially support your ideas, but you will get around them. Those using the road need to be cautious as stars are not favourable. A preparation or seminar conducted by you may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfilment.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Don’t overdo the workout bit as you can burn yourself out. No problems are foreseen on the financial front. Your ideas on the retail front will result in increased footfalls. There may be a requirement to pull up a family youngster for an act of indiscipline. A short trip to someplace interesting is likely to prove most enjoyable. Those spiritually inclined may find solace in religious ceremonies.

Love Focus: Lover seems quite understanding and won’t send you on a guilt trip!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Let sleeping dogs lie or you can get snapped badly. You will be able to complete the paperwork to get a loan released. You can embark on a money-making venture with a close associate. Fond memories from the past may keep you in an upbeat mood the whole day. Travelling as a group to somewhere exciting is on the cards, but may prove fatiguing. Those trying to make a new beginning may face unanticipated hurdles.

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person on the romantic front is likely for some.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Green

It may become difficult to adopt a workout routine, but you remain fit. Your pursuit for financial well being is likely to be richly rewarded. Retailers and traders may soon get an opportunity to earn big bucks. You will need to manage your funds well to organize a family function. A well-wisher may extend a helping hand to overcome a personal problem. You will find the opportunity to strengthen your bonds with people who matter.

Love Focus: The lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon