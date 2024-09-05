 Travelling to Saudi Arabia? Luxury stays turn cheaper as KSA cancels licensing fees for hotels and resorts | Travel - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Travelling to Saudi Arabia? Luxury stays turn cheaper as KSA cancels licensing fees for hotels and resorts

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Dubai
Sep 05, 2024 02:46 PM IST

Saudi Arabia scraps hotel licensing fees in bid to boost tourism

Saudi Arabia decided on Wednesday to cancel fees for issuing commercial activity licenses for hotels, hotel apartments and residential resorts in the kingdom, state news agency SPA reported.

Travelling to Saudi Arabia? Luxury stays turn cheaper as KSA cancels licensing fees for hotels and resorts (Reuters File Photo)
Travelling to Saudi Arabia? Luxury stays turn cheaper as KSA cancels licensing fees for hotels and resorts (Reuters File Photo)

The decision, effective Sept. 4, is part of the Tourism Investment Enabler Program that Saudi Arabia launched in March, aimed at making the kingdom a global tourism powerhouse.

"This decision comes in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to make Saudi one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the world", SPA said.

SPA added that the initiative would encourage investors to put more money into the tourism sector, which would increase the industry's contribution to gross domestic product.

Saudi's Vision 2030 plans to modernise the Gulf Arab state and reduce its dependence on oil export revenues with over $800 billion invested to diversify the economy.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On