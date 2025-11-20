From Himalayan wolf to Purple Frogs: 7 rare animals you did not know existed in India

India is home to some of the world's rarest and most intriguing animal species. Known for its extraordinary biodiversity, the country provides distinctive environments to animals like the lion-tailed macaque, the Himalayan wolf, and the Namdapha flying squirrel, among others. India is home to several rare and intriguing animal species.(Unsplash)

Here is a look at some of the rare animals you did not know existed in India.

Rare animals that exist in India

Lion-tailed macaque

The characteristic silver-white mane that encircles its dark face is what makes this old-world monkey famous, as per The Indian Express.

Due to habitat degradation, this primate, which is native to the Western Ghats, is among the most endangered. Like other macaques, lion-tailed macaques are quadrupedal with deep cheek pouches for storing food.

Malabar civet

The Malabar civet, a nocturnal and elusive animal found in the Western Ghats, is among the most endangered mammals in the world. It is seldom seen in the wild because of habitat degradation and poaching. The large-spotted civet of Malabar has a dusky grey colour. It features two obliquely transverse dark lines on the neck, a dark mark on the cheek, and big transverse dark marks on the sides and back.

Purple frog

This unusual frog only comes out for a few days during the monsoon to procreate, and spends the majority of its existence underground. The purple frog, which is unique to the Western Ghats, is an intriguing example of India's rich evolutionary past.

Kashmir stag

The Kashmir Valley is home to the endangered Hangul red deer species. The population was between 3000 and 5000 in the 1940s, but since then, poaching, overgrazing by domestic animals, and habitat loss have drastically decreased the number.

Himalayan wolf

The Himalayan wolf, a subspecies of the grey wolf, has evolved to withstand the severe climate of the Himalayan region. It is among the world's most genetically unique wolf species.

Nicobar Megapode

This unusual bird uses the heat from decaying vegetation to form mounds to incubate its eggs. This species, which is unique to the Nicobar Islands, is evidence of India's abundant bird diversity.

Namdapha flying squirrel

The Namdapha National Park of Arunachal Pradesh is home to this unique flying squirrel. It lives in tall Mesua ferrea jungles, frequently on hill slopes in the Dihing River drainage basin, especially on the western slope of the Patkai range in northeastern India.

FAQs

Where can I see the Malabar civet?

You can see the Malabar civet in the Western Ghats.

How to watch Namdapha flying squirrels?

The Namdapha flying squirrel is found at Namdapha National Park of Arunachal Pradesh.

Where can I see the Nicobar Megapode?

You can see the Nicobar Megapode in the Nicobar Islands.