From Thailand to Kazakhstan: 10 international destinations Indians can visit for under 50K

Indians have multiple options if they are looking for a cheap international getaway during the holiday season. Several countries have allowed visa-free entry to Indian citizens, meaning one can just book, pack, and leave for a foreign destination, rather than having to go through all sorts of paperwork. A a daily budget of just ₹ 1,500-3,000 can be enough if you are a tourist in Nepal.(Representative image/Unsplash)

However, as with any holiday, people need to be conscious of keeping their international trip within a certain budget. So, here are the 10 cheapest international destinations for Indian tourists where a budget of under ₹50,000 will suffice.

Nepal

Both culturally and geographically close to India, Nepal is a top option to visit. With the country being accessible through roads as well, you can save money on flight tickets.

As per Holidify, a daily budget of just ₹1,500-3,000 is sufficient to experience this country closely. There is no dearth of scenic beauty, with the mountainous terrain being a sight for sore eyes dulled by constant exposure to concrete jungles. Here is the best part: You do not need a visa. Just a valid government ID would be good enough for Indians.

Sri Lanka

Another country close to home is Sri Lanka. While the central region of Sri Lanka does have highlands, it is the coastal beauty of this country that grabs the attention of tourists.

You can experience the beaches of Sri Lanka or the rich biodiversity of its jungles within a budget. Holidify claims that a daily budget of ₹2,000-3,500 may be enough.

Also read: From Zootopia to Elio: 5 animated films that tackle complex themes for adults

Bhutan

A small gem of a nation nestled in the eastern Himalayas, Bhutan takes not just its tourism but also its environment seriously. While visa-free entry is available for Indians, a sustainable development fee (SDF) of ₹1,200 applies to them. Still, it is a relatively economical destination where your daily expenses will not go much beyond ₹4500, according to TravelXP. What you will get in return is a breathtaking view of the Himalayas, combined with a largely unspoilt terrain.

Myanmar

A unique experience awaits any visitor to this beautiful country. A daily budget of ₹2,500-4,000 is enough to sustain you. A visa is needed, but the E-visa facility makes this aspect easier.

Thailand

Thailand remains one of the most favoured destinations among Indians. Round-trip flight tickets may be easily available under ₹20,000. Low living costs and a favourable exchange rate make the destination a done deal when it comes to budget travel. And of course, there is the undeniable charm of the country, combining beautiful coastlines and enchanting harbours, along with the globally-recognized appeal of Thai cuisine.

Vietnam

Vietnam has emerged as one of the new hotspots for Indian tourists. According to TravelXP, a daily budget of up to ₹4,200 should be sufficient for you to enjoy the great sights this nation has. What makes Vietnam special is its picturesque countryside and serene harbours, enchanting visitors, even those who may not afford luxurious travel.

Also read: Lower belly pooch or anterior pelvic tilt? Fitness coach explains what makes the stomach pop, how to fix it

Cambodia

To visit Cambodia, the plane tickets you need could cost up to ₹30,000, but it is worth it. Once there, you will need only around ₹2,500-4,500 daily to enjoy the hospitality of this wonderful land. The archaeological wonders this place holds, such as the ruins of Angkor Wat, are a major incentive to visit this country. Combine that with the serene outlook of the countryside, and you have a great travel destination.

Laos

A highly underappreciated tourist attraction among the Southeast Asian nations, Laos is both picturesque and economical for Indian tourists. TravelXP points to the beauty of the Mekong River as a special attraction. Also, the daily cost may come around to just ₹2,000-3,500.

Visa on arrival is available for Indians, and the cost of air travel may be only marginally higher than that to Cambodia. Economical options for sailing on the Mekong are an added incentive to visit this country.

Kazakhstan

If you are not interested in countries that are close by, then Kazakhstan is a wonderful getaway, with its unique sights and exotic experiences. The pristine grasslands and scenic mountains both provide a refreshing and enervating experience.

Round-trip flight tickets may be available under ₹30,000, and daily costs could be just ₹3,000 - 5,000, as per Holidify. On top of that, you get to travel visa-free for up to 14 days. So, it’s a win-win situation for Indian tourists looking to explore the vast, unspoilt beauty of Central Asia.

Indonesia

Another country with deep cultural ties to India, Indonesia also abounds with incredible natural beauty, a vibrant cuisine, and a colourful culture. Sea lovers will have access to stunning harbours, lagoons, bays, and beaches that will cast a spell on them.

Flight tickets may cost under ₹25,000, and daily expenses would come to around ₹2,000-3,500, meaning an easy, economical stay. Visas on arrival for 30 days are available at a reasonable fee of around ₹2,600.

FAQs

Do Indian tourists need a visa to visit Nepal?

No, no visa is needed.

How much is the sustainable development fee for Indian tourists to Bhutan?

The fee is ₹1,200.