Lower belly pooch or anterior pelvic tilt? Fitness coach explains what makes the stomach pop, how to fix it

A common complaint during workouts is a small bulge in the lower abdomen that does not seem to go away. However, in a post dated October 7, online fitness coach Julie Capozziello (Instagram handle juliexfit) revealed that there is something else behind it. Correcting pelvic position and strengthening weak muscles can change the shape of your belly.(Representative image/Unsplash)

According to her, it is a posture issue where the pelvis tilts forward. When that happens, the lower back arches, the hip flexors tighten, and the stomach shifts outward. Sitting long hours makes the pattern more likely.

How pelvic tilt makes the belly look bigger

Anterior pelvic tilt shows up in a few ways, Julie explains in her video. The spine curves more than usual, while the hip flexors shorten and the glutes weaken. That combination pushes the pelvis forward and the belly along with it. People often mention low-back strain or the feeling that leg-day exercises load the back instead of the hips. These are typical signs:

She describes it simply: the pelvis is pulled forward, the ribs flare, and the core loses its ability to brace. Over time, it can affect balance and how force moves through the lower body.

Also read: Sleepy, exhausted Miss Cambodia wears 10 kg heavy gown and puts on a smile for the Miss Universe prelims

Exercises commonly used to correct the tilt

Several basic drills can help people change their posture. None require equipment and can be done in a small space.

One is the quadruped pelvic tilt, Julie explains. The goal is to move the pelvis gently up and down while maintaining control through the core.

Another is the deadbug toe tap, performed on the back with the spine pressed flat against the floor. Slow movements matter more than speed.

A third drill is the bear hold toe tap. From a lifted-knees position, one leg extends and returns, maintaining a tight brace through the midsection.

Hip CARs, controlled rotations of the hip, target mobility issues that contribute to the forward tilt.

Lastly, the happy baby stretch is used to ease tension in the lower back and reduce the exaggerated arch.

Also read: Yami Gautam Dhar wows fans with stunning hair transformation; fans call her ‘prettiest actress of Bollywood’ | Watch

Posture check in daily life

Julie says posture outside the gym matters as much as the exercises. That includes tucking the pelvis slightly under, lowering the rib cage, and keeping the shoulders drawn back and down. Small adjustments, applied consistently, tend to show changes over time.

The lower-belly shape is not always a fat issue. In many cases, correcting pelvic position and strengthening weak muscles brings visible changes with consistent practice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.