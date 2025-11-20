Yami Gautam Dhar wows fans with stunning hair transformation; fans call her ‘prettiest actress of Bollywood’ | Watch

Yami Gautam Dhar has always served glamorous looks while in front of the cameras. Following her role in the recently released Haq, the actress underwent a hair transformation at the Rahul Hair Studio. The Uri: The Surgical Strike star opted for layers, which went on to give her a different and fresh look. Her new look also served as an inspiration for her fans, who have been wondering about styling their hair differently. Yami Gautam Dhar was last seen in Haq.

The hairstylist, Rahul Chauhan, shared the video of Yami’s hair transformation on his social media page, claiming it was an honor to have her in the salon.

Yami Gautam Dhar’s hair transformation

In the Instagram video, the audience witnessed the actress explaining to Chauhan what kind of hairstyle she was looking at, as well as the cut she would prefer. The video then transitions into the process of styling, where Yami gets her hair washed, cut, and blow-dried.

At the time of the final reveal, the Sanam Re star dons her sunglasses and shows off the transformation in style. In the caption of the social media clip, Chauhan wrote, “It was an absolute honor to serve one of the most charming actresses in Bollywood and a personal favorite of mine.” He further added, “Her charismatic smile and humble nature were truly overwhelming and unforgettable.” Following the transformation, Yami’s tresses looked silky and voluminous.

Fans dropped their reactions in the comments section. “Prettiest actress of Bollywood,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Woww its really beautiful haircut.” “Post full haircut yami jj is fabulous,” a comment read.

Meanwhile, Yami’s hair transformation came on the heels of her new release, Haq. The actress starred alongside Emraan Hashmi in the project, which revolves around the Shah Bano case.

Yami Gautam’s professional front

On the work front, Yami Gautam starred alongside Pratik Gandhi in the Netflix film, Dhoom Dhaam, earlier this year. She has four projects in the pipeline. According to IMDB, the actress will star in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 as well as the sequel to Ginny Weds Sunny. She also has Dhwanil Mehta’s Tamasur in the works, as well as an untitled project.

FAQs

Q1. What was Yami Gautam Dhar’s debut film?

Ans. Yami Gautam Dhar debuted with Sanam Re.

Q2. Is Yami Gautam Dhar married?

Ans. Yes, she is married to Aditya Dhar.

Q3. How many kids does Yami Gautam Dhar have?

Ans. The Sanam Re actress has one son.