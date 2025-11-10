Haq box office collection day 4: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's film sees dip, just shy of reaching 10 crore mark

Haq box office collection day 4: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's Haq was released in theatres on Friday, and has seen a rise in its box office performance in the first weekend. The film was met with a positive response from fans, with word of mouth spreading rapidly over social media. Haq is inspired by the life and legal battle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark 1985 case led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance. Haq box office collection day 4: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in a still from the film.

Haq box office

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Haq showed a slight dip on Monday, and managed to collect ₹ 1.00 crore, as per early estimates. The dip is expected on a working day, and yet Haq has shown momentum at the box office. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹ 9.95 crore. The film had a decent opening on Friday and showed 100% growth on Saturday. Sunday was also met with similar growth.

Yami reacted to the organic growth of the film because of the hype created by the good reviews. She said on her X account, “The power of ‘Word of mouth’ .No foul-play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience. Even from trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like ‘ HAQ’ to be a success. It’s a rarity & I shall cherish this moment for life (folded hands emoticon)”

About Haq

Haq revolves around Shazia (Yami Gautam), a homely, uneducated woman who marries Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi), a successful advocate. One day, out of the blue, Abbas brings home a second wife. Not long after, he ends their marriage through triple talaq. Shazia’s legal fight for her rights forms the rest of the film. Haq, directed by Suparn S Varma, also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in prominent roles.

The film is inspired by the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark case in 1985 led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance. The Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Shah Bano Begum's daughter, seeking a stay on the release of the film.