Haq star Yami Gautam Dhar on her solid filmography: Credit goes to writers, the industry needs to value them more now

Ever since her latest film Haq hit theatres, actor Yami Gautam Dhar has been experiencing an emotional outpouring from her fans like never before. Yami Gautam Dhar winning hearts with Haq Many women have come up to her, sharing how relatable her character felt, some even kissed her hand, teary-eyed, telling her how empowered they felt after watching her in the film based on the famous Shah Bano case in which a Muslim woman fought a legal battle for maintenance from her husband. For Yami, who has delivered power packed performances in recent years, this recognition feels long due. “I think everyone has their own interpretation of validation. For me, true validation is when your audience accepts you. When they watch a film and write something, be it a comment or when they tell an artiste something, that purity reflects in their eyes and words. You can feel how much they mean the compliment. It’s very heartening and overwhelming for me as an artiste,” she says.

It’s double celebration in the family these days. Success of her film apart, her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar is winning praise for his latest production, Baramulla. “We are very happy,” she smiles. “Aditya’s had his own journey, which has been full of challenges, but staying true to yourself, ethical and honest, that’s a rarity, and I really respect him for that. Of course, I love him; he’s my husband. But with love, that respect is equally important. As a wife, as an artiste, as someone who’s part of the same industry, I respect him. He’s taken the harder way, done what he believes is right, and what gives him peaceful sleep.”