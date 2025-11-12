Haq star Yami Gautam Dhar on her solid filmography: Credit goes to writers, the industry needs to value them more now

Ever since her latest film Haq hit theatres, actor Yami Gautam Dhar has been experiencing an emotional outpouring from her fans like never before.
Many women have come up to her, sharing how relatable her character felt, some even kissed her hand, teary-eyed, telling her how empowered they felt after watching her in the film based on the famous Shah Bano case in which a Muslim woman fought a legal battle for maintenance from her husband.
For Yami, who has delivered power packed performances in recent years, this recognition feels long due.
“I think everyone has their own interpretation of validation. For me, true validation is when your audience accepts you. When they watch a film and write something, be it a comment or when they tell an artiste something, that purity reflects in their eyes and words. You can feel how much they mean the compliment. It’s very heartening and overwhelming for me as an artiste,” she says.
It’s double celebration in the family these days. Success of her film apart, her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar is winning praise for his latest production, Baramulla. “We are very happy,” she smiles. “Aditya’s had his own journey, which has been full of challenges, but staying true to yourself, ethical and honest, that’s a rarity, and I really respect him for that. Of course, I love him; he’s my husband. But with love, that respect is equally important. As a wife, as an artiste, as someone who’s part of the same industry, I respect him. He’s taken the harder way, done what he believes is right, and what gives him peaceful sleep.”
So, has she felt inspired to step behind the camera herself? “No, no, no!” she laughs. “I still feel there’s so much more to explore in acting. I need to figure out what’s next, what more I can do, how differently I can be part of something so that I don’t have to say what kind of films I like. My filmography should speak for me, that I like versatility.”
And her career trajectory spells versatility all the way. Ever since her debut with Vicky Donor in 2012, Yami has built a solid filmography, choosing scripts that stand out. Her process, she says, is entirely instinctive. “Right from Haq, Article 370 ( 2024), OMG 2 (2023) to A Thursday (2022), Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023) or Bala (2019), if I felt the script was good and the choice was right, yes, I chose them. But because someone wrote it, I cannot take that credit. It has to go to the writers, and that’s what we, as an industry, need to value even more now. When I’m done reading a script, my decision is absolutely based on instinct. I don’t overthink. I read it both as an artiste and as an audience.”