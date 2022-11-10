4 Warm chocolate drinks to relish in the winter season

Winter is all about curling up in a blanket with a hot drink to keep you warm. Now that winter is knocking at our doors in India; it's time for hot and soothing drinks to make their arrival. It is arguably the best season of all for many people. When the chilly air enters our homes, bundles of warm, cuddly clothing are pulled out, and we spend the best part of the day curled up under dozens of quilts, binge-watching our favourite shows. Chocolate is something that is loved by everyone, and when it is mixed with hot milk, some spices and sprinkles, then nothing can beat its taste. Here is a list of the most delicious chocolate drinks to keep you warm and cosy this winter. (Also read: Recipe ideas for winter: Ginger murabba to dry nuts shake; 5 foods to boost immunity )

1. Matcha White Chocolate Latte

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Matcha White Chocolate Latte recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

White chocolate chopped 1 cup

Milk 2 cups

Matcha tea 4 teaspoons

Method:

1. Heat milk in a non-stick pan and bring it to a boil. Add white chocolate, whisk and cook till the chocolate melts and the mixture boils. Switch off the heat.

2. Put 1 teaspoon of matcha tea in individual cups and pour some boiled milk-chocolate mixture over.

3. Serve hot.

2. Chocolate Marshmallow Drink

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Chocolate Marshmallow Drink(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

3 cups milk

1 cup water

4 tsp cocoa powder

4 tbsp sugar

4 white marshmallows

Method:

Combine the milk, water, cocoa powder and sugar in a deep non-stick pan, whisk well and cook on a medium flame for 6 to 8 minutes. Place 1 marshmallow in a glass. Put a little of the hot mixture over it. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make seven more glasses. Serve immediately.

3. Mexican Hot Chocolate

(Recipe by Instagram/@alexafuelednaturally)

Mexican Hot Chocolate(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 cups oat milk

2 tbsp cocoa powder

1/4 cup chocolate chips

2 tbsp sugar

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp vanilla

Method:

1. In a pot over medium heat add milk and bring to a slight simmer. Then add cocoa powder, and chocolate chips mix and let sit for one minute.

2. Whisk again and make sure the chocolate chips are completely melted.

3. Then add the remaining of your ingredients. Mix to combine and let simmer on low for one minute.

4. Taste and adjust sweetness by adding more sugar if you wish. Turn off the heat and pour into mugs then topped off with coconut whipped cream then a little extra chocolate if you wish.

4. Spiced Hot Chocolate

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Spiced Hot Chocolate recipe(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

1/4 cup fresh cream

1 fresh red chillies, chopped

1/2 tsp cinnamon powder

1/4 tsp nutmeg powder

A pinch salt

3 tbsp cocoa powder

For garnish

1/2 cup whipped cream

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 stick cinnamon

1/4 cup sugar

Method:

1. In a saucepan add milk, fresh cream, and red chilli and bring it to a boil.

2. Strain it in a bowl. Add cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder, salt, cocoa powder and mix well.

3. Pour it into a serving glass and garnish with whipped cream, cocoa powder, cinnamon stick.

