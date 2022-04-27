5 Summer drinks that you need to try
April has been unprecedently hot this year and India is being hit by the hardest with widespread record-breaking temperatures. A chilled and refreshing glass of a fruity drink are in order.
Try these five special summer drinks to beat the heat and stay cool.
Mango Iced Tea
by Atithi Sarwade @bank_of_delish_
INGREDIENTS:
1 tsp tea powder
1 cup water
2 tsp mango pulp
1 lemon
Ice cubes
1 tsp sugar
Mint leaves for garnish
METHOD:
Add 1 cup water and 1 tsp tea powder and boil for 15 seconds
Strain it and refrigerate for an hour
Add 2 tbsp of mango pulp to a glass
Squeeze half a lemon, add 2 slices of lemon and the ice cubes
Lastly add 1 tsp of powdered sugar and the cooled black tea
Stir well and garish with fresh mint leaves
Blueberry Mojito with Blue Curacao
by Baba Cooks @itsbabacooks
INGREDIENTS:
3 limes
350g blueberries
4 tbsp sugar
1 cup fresh mint leaves
50ml Blue Curacao
1 litre soda water
Ice cubes
METHOD:
Muddle the blueberries
Cut the limes into four quarters and add it to a jug
Add in the berries, ice cubes, mint leaves, sugar, soda water and Blue Curacao
Give it a mix and pour into a glass
Garnish with lime and mint leaves
Watermelon Virgin Mojito
by Jyoti Behera @foodspeciesbyjyoti
INGREDIENTS:
5-6 pieces of watermelon
2 pieces of sliced lemon
1 tsp sugar
1 glass club soda
Mint leaves
Ice cubes
METHOD:
In a bowl, add some pieces of watermelon, lemon, sugar, and the mint leaves
Crush them to squeeze the juice out
Pour the mixture into a glass along with ice cubes
Fill the glass with club soda and give it a mix
Garnish with mint leaves and lemon slice
Grape Mojito
by Mamta Choudhary @pakkwan
INGREDIENTS:
12-15 grapes
12 mint leaves
1 tsp sugar
1 1/2 tsp chaat masala
Pink salt as per taste
2 lemon quarters
Juice of half lemon
1 glass sparkling water
Few ice cubes
METHOD:
In a glass add grapes, mint leaves, lemon quarters, sugar, pink salt and muddle
Add in ice cubes, chat masala and pour sparkling water. Mix well and enjoy