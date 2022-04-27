Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
recipe

5 Summer drinks that you need to try

With the temperature soaring, try these fruity, refreshing, and fizzy drinks to cool down this season
Published on Apr 27, 2022 04:56 PM IST
ByAbigail Banerji

April has been unprecedently hot this year and India is being hit by the hardest with widespread record-breaking temperatures. A chilled and refreshing glass of a fruity drink are in order.

Try these five special summer drinks to beat the heat and stay cool.

Mango iced tea (Photo:)

Mango Iced Tea

by Atithi Sarwade @bank_of_delish_

INGREDIENTS:

1 tsp tea powder

1 cup water

2 tsp mango pulp

1 lemon

Ice cubes

1 tsp sugar

Mint leaves for garnish

METHOD:

Add 1 cup water and 1 tsp tea powder and boil for 15 seconds

Strain it and refrigerate for an hour

Add 2 tbsp of mango pulp to a glass

Squeeze half a lemon, add 2 slices of lemon and the ice cubes

Lastly add 1 tsp of powdered sugar and the cooled black tea

Stir well and garish with fresh mint leaves

Blueberry Mojito with Blue Curacao

Blueberry Mojito with Blue Curacao

by Baba Cooks @itsbabacooks

INGREDIENTS:

3 limes

350g blueberries

4 tbsp sugar

1 cup fresh mint leaves

50ml Blue Curacao

1 litre soda water

Ice cubes

METHOD:

Muddle the blueberries

Cut the limes into four quarters and add it to a jug

Add in the berries, ice cubes, mint leaves, sugar, soda water and Blue Curacao

Give it a mix and pour into a glass

Garnish with lime and mint leaves

Watermeon virgin mojito

Watermelon Virgin Mojito

by Jyoti Behera @foodspeciesbyjyoti

INGREDIENTS:

5-6 pieces of watermelon

2 pieces of sliced lemon

1 tsp sugar

1 glass club soda

Mint leaves

Ice cubes

METHOD:

In a bowl, add some pieces of watermelon, lemon, sugar, and the mint leaves

Crush them to squeeze the juice out

Pour the mixture into a glass along with ice cubes

Fill the glass with club soda and give it a mix

Garnish with mint leaves and lemon slice

Grape Mojito

Grape Mojito

by Mamta Choudhary @pakkwan

INGREDIENTS:

12-15 grapes

12 mint leaves

1 tsp sugar

1 1/2 tsp chaat masala

Pink salt as per taste

2 lemon quarters

Juice of half lemon

1 glass sparkling water

Few ice cubes

METHOD:

In a glass add grapes, mint leaves, lemon quarters, sugar, pink salt and muddle

Add in ice cubes, chat masala and pour sparkling water. Mix well and enjoy

