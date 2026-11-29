Hot dogs are one of the most popular street foods around the world. Taking to Instagram on November 29, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared a recipe to help us make a vegetarian version of the snack at home. The recipe takes almost an hour to make. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For soya chunk keema Soya chunk keema – 1 cup

Water – 2 cups

Salt – ½ tsp

Green chilli, chopped – 1

Ginger, chopped – 1 tsp For filling Oil – 1 tbsp

Butter – 2 tbsp

Jeera – 2 tsp

Pathar phool (lichen) – 1 small piece

Garlic, chopped – 2 tsp

Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp

Onion, chopped – ¾ cup

Green capsicum, chopped – 4 tbsp

Green chilli, chopped – 1

Turmeric – ¾ tsp

Chilli powder – 2 tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

Garam masala – ½ tsp

Tomato puree (fresh) – 1 cup

Salt – to taste

Kasoori methi powder – 1 tsp

Butter – 1 tbsp

Coriander, chopped – handful For chilli cheese sauce Butter – 2 tbsp

All-purpose flour (maida) – 1 tbsp

Garlic clove, crushed – 1

Chilli powder – ¾ tsp

Milk – 2½ cups

Salt – a small pinch

Cheese slices – 4 For assembling Hot dog buns – 4-6

Paneer, diced – handful

Onions, chopped – handful

Tomato, chopped – handful

Coriander, chopped – handful {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For soya chunk keema Soya chunk keema – 1 cup

Water – 2 cups

Salt – ½ tsp

Green chilli, chopped – 1

Ginger, chopped – 1 tsp For filling Oil – 1 tbsp

Butter – 2 tbsp

Jeera – 2 tsp

Pathar phool (lichen) – 1 small piece

Garlic, chopped – 2 tsp

Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp

Onion, chopped – ¾ cup

Green capsicum, chopped – 4 tbsp

Green chilli, chopped – 1

Turmeric – ¾ tsp

Chilli powder – 2 tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

Garam masala – ½ tsp

Tomato puree (fresh) – 1 cup

Salt – to taste

Kasoori methi powder – 1 tsp

Butter – 1 tbsp

Coriander, chopped – handful For chilli cheese sauce Butter – 2 tbsp

All-purpose flour (maida) – 1 tbsp

Garlic clove, crushed – 1

Chilli powder – ¾ tsp

Milk – 2½ cups

Salt – a small pinch

Cheese slices – 4 For assembling Hot dog buns – 4-6

Paneer, diced – handful

Onions, chopped – handful

Tomato, chopped – handful

Coriander, chopped – handful {{/usCountry}}

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Method of preparation

For soya chunk keema

In a pan, add dried soya keema, water, salt, green chilli and ginger. Bring it to a boil, lower the heat and let it cook till all of the water is absorbed by the soya chunk keema. Turn off the heat and keep aside.

For filling

In another pan, heat oil, drop in butter and once it melts. Add cumin and pathar phool, then stir. Add garlic and ginger, and cook for 30 seconds. Add onions and cook them for a minute. Next, add capsicum, green chillies and cook them on high heat for 30 seconds. Sprinkle turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder and garam masala. Stir for a few seconds and immediately add freshly made tomato puree. Sprinkle salt, kasoori methi and cook till the masala gets thick. Now add the cooked soya chunks keema and cook them together for three to four minutes. If required, sprinkle some water to keep it juicy and moist. Drop in butter and some chopped coriander. Remove and keep aside.

For cheese sauce

Melt butter in a pan, sprinkle flour and cook on low heat for 20 seconds. Add a crushed garlic clove, chilli powder and give a quick stir. Pour in milk and bring to a boil. Once it boils, simmer for two minutes to lightly thicken it. Turn off the heat and add cheese slices. Stir them in for a minute. Transfer this sauce into a jar and blend it using a blender. Pour it into a bowl, and it is ready to serve.

For assembling

Slit the bun from he centre and fill it with cheese sauce, add a generous amount of soya keema and top it with paneer, onions, tomatoes and chopped coriander. Serve them hot.

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