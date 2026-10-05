Chef Ranveer Brar's bread omelette pakoda is perfect for evening snacks: See step-by-step preparation

When it comes to making delicious snacks, bread and eggs are classic ingredients. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar brings them both together in his bread omelette pakoda recipe. It requires around 10 minutes of prep time and another 25 minutes to cook. The quantities of ingredients listed below serve two. The detailed steps to make it are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For egg mixture 8 whole eggs

Salt to taste

¼ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp degi red chilli powder

1 inch ginger, finely chopped

1 tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped For stuffing 1 ½ tbsp butter, cubed

1 medium onion, finely chopped

Prepared egg mixture

2 medium potatoes, boiled and grated

Salt to taste

2 green chillies, less spicy and finely chopped

½ tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped

¼ cup processed cheese, grated For coating Remaining egg mixture

⅓ cup milk

2 tbsp processed cheese, grated Other ingredients 7 bread slices (trim the edges)

Sev for coating (optional)

½ tbsp butter (for shallow frying)

1 tsp oil (for shallow frying)

Ice cream sticks (to make lollies) For garnish Tomato ketchup

Mayonnaise

Coriander sprig Method of preparation For egg mixture In a bowl, add eggs, salt to taste, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, ginger, coriander leaves and mix everything well. Keep it aside for further use. For stuffing In a shallow pan, add butter. Once it's hot, add the onions and sauté for two to four minutes, or until translucent, over a low flame. Add a little more than half of the egg mixture, then scramble. Add boiled potato and mix everything well. Transfer it to a bowl, add salt to taste, green chillies, coriander leaves, cheese and mix well. Keep it aside for further use. For coating In the same egg mixture bowl, add milk and grated cheese, and mix well. Keep it aside for further use. For bread omelette pakoda Take bread slices, trim the edges, and place the prepared egg mixture on each slice. Place two ice cream sticks on a bread slice with the egg mixture, and gently close it with another bread slice, also with egg mixture, to make a sandwich lolly. Cut it in half and coat it well with the remaining egg mixture. Dust with sev, if desired. In a pan, add butter, oil, once it's melted, place the lollies and cook it until golden in color. Transfer it to a serving dish and garnish with tomato ketchup, mayonnaise, sev, and cheese. Serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For egg mixture 8 whole eggs

Salt to taste

¼ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp degi red chilli powder

1 inch ginger, finely chopped

1 tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped For stuffing 1 ½ tbsp butter, cubed

1 medium onion, finely chopped

Prepared egg mixture

2 medium potatoes, boiled and grated

Salt to taste

2 green chillies, less spicy and finely chopped

½ tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped

¼ cup processed cheese, grated For coating Remaining egg mixture

⅓ cup milk

2 tbsp processed cheese, grated Other ingredients 7 bread slices (trim the edges)

Sev for coating (optional)

½ tbsp butter (for shallow frying)

1 tsp oil (for shallow frying)

Ice cream sticks (to make lollies) For garnish Tomato ketchup

Mayonnaise

Coriander sprig Method of preparation For egg mixture In a bowl, add eggs, salt to taste, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, ginger, coriander leaves and mix everything well. Keep it aside for further use. For stuffing In a shallow pan, add butter. Once it's hot, add the onions and sauté for two to four minutes, or until translucent, over a low flame. Add a little more than half of the egg mixture, then scramble. Add boiled potato and mix everything well. Transfer it to a bowl, add salt to taste, green chillies, coriander leaves, cheese and mix well. Keep it aside for further use. For coating In the same egg mixture bowl, add milk and grated cheese, and mix well. Keep it aside for further use. For bread omelette pakoda Take bread slices, trim the edges, and place the prepared egg mixture on each slice. Place two ice cream sticks on a bread slice with the egg mixture, and gently close it with another bread slice, also with egg mixture, to make a sandwich lolly. Cut it in half and coat it well with the remaining egg mixture. Dust with sev, if desired. In a pan, add butter, oil, once it's melted, place the lollies and cook it until golden in color. Transfer it to a serving dish and garnish with tomato ketchup, mayonnaise, sev, and cheese. Serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

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