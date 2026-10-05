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Chef Ranveer Brar's bread omelette pakoda is perfect for evening snacks: See step-by-step preparation

Updated on: Oct 5, 2026, 18:24:40 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Ranveer Brar's bread omelette pakoda takes only around half an hour to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
Ranveer Brar's bread omelette pakoda takes only around half an hour to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
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From evening snacks to midnight cravings, Chef Ranveer Brar's bread omelette pakoda recipe is a simple, delicious fix in many scenarios.

When it comes to making delicious snacks, bread and eggs are classic ingredients. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar brings them both together in his bread omelette pakoda recipe. It requires around 10 minutes of prep time and another 25 minutes to cook. The quantities of ingredients listed below serve two. The detailed steps to make it are presented as follows.

Also Read | Try Chef Kunal Kapur’s chilli garlic laccha paratha to zing up dinner: See step-by-step preparation

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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