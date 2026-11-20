A rustic bowl of fish curry served with warm rice is sometimes all one needs to turn the day around. And taking to YouTube on November 20, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his recipe for Amritsari fish curry to help with just that. The recipe needs a prep time of about 10 minutes and a cooking time of about another 20 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For fish marination
- 1-2 kg king fish (cut into thick pieces)
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
For dry coating
- ½ cup gram flour (besan)
- ½ tsp degi red chilli powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- ¼ tsp carom seeds
- Salt to taste
For frying fish
- Mustard oil
- Marinated fish
For ginger-garlic paste
- 1-2 inch ginger (peeled and sliced)
- 3-4 green chillies (less spicy and roughly chopped)
- 5-6 garlic cloves
For Amritsari fish curry
- Remaining mustard oil (after frying fish)
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
- ¼ tsp fenugreek seeds
- Prepared ginger-garlic paste
- 2 medium onions (roughly sliced)
- 1 tsp degi red chilli powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tbsp coriander powder
- 2 large tomatoes (diced)
- ⅓ cup water
- 3-4 dried mango slices (soak for 20-30 minutes)
- 1 tsp ghee
- 1 cup water
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp tender coriander stems (finely chopped)
- 2 cups hot water
- Fried fish
- Salt to taste
- 1-2 tsp dry fenugreek leaves (crushed)
- 2 green chillies (cut in half)
- 1 large tomato (cut into diced)
For garnish
- Lemon wedge
- Coriander sprig
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Method of preparation
For fish marination
- In a tray or bowl, add the fish pieces. Sprinkle turmeric powder, salt to taste and add ginger-garlic paste. Marinate well.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For dry coating
- In a bowl, add gram flour, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, carom seeds and salt to taste. Mix well.
- Coat the marinated fish pieces one by one with the prepared mixture, ensuring they are evenly coated on all sides.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For frying fish
- In a pan, add mustard oil for frying. Once it's smoking hot, place the marinated fish pieces and sear them on both sides until they are slightly more than half-cooked.
- Transfer them into the absorbent sheet and keep them aside for further use.
For ginger-garlic paste
- In a mortar and pestle, add ginger, green chillies and garlic. Grind it into a coarse paste.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For Amritsari fish curry
- In a handi, add the mustard oil left after frying the fish. Once it's smoking hot, add cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds and the prepared ginger-garlic paste. Sauté for a minute.
- Add onions and cook for four to five minutes, or until they turn light brown.
- Add degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder and coriander powder. Cook for a minute.
- Add tomatoes and cook for a while until they soften.
- Add water and soaked dry mango slices. Bring it to a quick boil.
- Add ghee, water, salt to taste, tender coriander stems, hot water and fried fish. Cook for another seven to eight minutes, or until the fish is cooked through.
- Add salt to taste and mix well.
- Finish it with crushed dry fenugreek leaves, green chilli and tomato. Cover it with the lid and let it cook for another two to three minutes.
- Transfer it into the serving bowl or dish, garnish it with lemon wedge and coriander sprig.
- Serve hot with steamed rice.
Method of preparation
For fish marination
- In a tray or bowl, add the fish pieces. Sprinkle turmeric powder, salt to taste and add ginger-garlic paste. Marinate well.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For dry coating
- In a bowl, add gram flour, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, carom seeds and salt to taste. Mix well.
- Coat the marinated fish pieces one by one with the prepared mixture, ensuring they are evenly coated on all sides.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For frying fish
- In a pan, add mustard oil for frying. Once it's smoking hot, place the marinated fish pieces and sear them on both sides until they are slightly more than half-cooked.
- Transfer them into the absorbent sheet and keep them aside for further use.
For ginger-garlic paste
- In a mortar and pestle, add ginger, green chillies and garlic. Grind it into a coarse paste.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For Amritsari fish curry
- In a handi, add the mustard oil left after frying the fish. Once it's smoking hot, add cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds and the prepared ginger-garlic paste. Sauté for a minute.
- Add onions and cook for four to five minutes, or until they turn light brown.
- Add degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder and coriander powder. Cook for a minute.
- Add tomatoes and cook for a while until they soften.
- Add water and soaked dry mango slices. Bring it to a quick boil.
- Add ghee, water, salt to taste, tender coriander stems, hot water and fried fish. Cook for another seven to eight minutes, or until the fish is cooked through.
- Add salt to taste and mix well.
- Finish it with crushed dry fenugreek leaves, green chilli and tomato. Cover it with the lid and let it cook for another two to three minutes.
- Transfer it into the serving bowl or dish, garnish it with lemon wedge and coriander sprig.
- Serve hot with steamed rice.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
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