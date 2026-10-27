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Chef Ranveer Brar shares simple answer for spicy cravings: Paneer pepper fry recipe that can be prepared in minutes

Updated on: Oct 27, 2026, 22:12:54 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Ranveer Brar's paneer pepper fry recipe can be made at home in about 30 minutes. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
Ranveer Brar's paneer pepper fry recipe can be made at home in about 30 minutes. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
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Pepper fry paneer is a dish that requires simple everyday ingredients to deliver bold flavours with very little effort; Ranveer Brar shows the steps.

While cooking at home, we often seek recipes that can help deliver bold flavours with simple ingredients. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s paneer pepper fry recipe does just that. It needs prep time of just 10 minutes and cooking time of around 20 to 25 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares simple recipe to make sweet and spicy kung pao prawns at home: See preparation

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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