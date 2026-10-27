Chef Ranveer Brar shares simple answer for spicy cravings: Paneer pepper fry recipe that can be prepared in minutes

While cooking at home, we often seek recipes that can help deliver bold flavours with simple ingredients. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s paneer pepper fry recipe does just that. It needs prep time of just 10 minutes and cooking time of around 20 to 25 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For paste 3-4 medium onions

4-5 green chillies (less spicy and roughly chopped)

5-6 garlic cloves

1 inch ginger (peeled and roughly sliced)

1 tbsp tender coriander stems (roughly chopped)

2-3 sprigs curry leaves

6-7 cloves

1-2 black cardamom

3-4 green cardamom

¼ inch cinnamon stick

2-3 tbsp oil

Salt to taste For frying paneer 800 gms paneer (cut into cubes)

Oil for frying For paneer pepper fry 2-3 tbsp oil

2 garlic cloves (chopped)

2 sprig curry leaves

1 medium onion (sliced)

2 green chillies (less spicy and sliced)

Prepared paste

1 tsp black peppercorns (crushed)

1 tbsp coriander powder

½ tsp degi red chilli powder

½ cup water

2 sprigs curry leaves

1 large tomato (cut into quarters)

Fried paneer

Salt to taste

1 tsp black peppercorns (crushed)

1 tsp lemon juice

1 sprig curry leaves (roughly torn)

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped) For garnish Coriander sprig Method of preparation For paste In a bowl, add onions, green chillies, garlic, ginger, tender coriander stems and curry leaves. Add cloves, black cardamom, green cardamom, cinnamon stick, oil, and salt to taste and mix well. Transfer it into the mixer grinder jar and grind it into a smooth paste. Keep it aside for further use. For frying paneer In a kadhai, add oil for frying. Once it's hot, add paneer and cook for five to six minutes until it's light brown in colour. Transfer it into the absorbent sheet and keep it aside for further use. For paneer pepper fry In a handi, add oil; once it's hot, add garlic, curry leaves, onion and cook for two to three minutes. Add green chillies, prepared paste and cook for a while until oil separates from the masala. Add crushed black peppercorns, coriander powder, degi red chilli powder, and water, then cook for a minute. Add curry leaves, tomato, fried paneer, salt to taste and let it cook for another four to five minutes on medium flame. Finish it with crushed black peppercorns, lemon juice, curry leaves, and fresh coriander leaves, then give it a good mix. Transfer it into the serving dish and garnish it with coriander sprig. Serve hot with malabari parotta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For paste 3-4 medium onions

4-5 green chillies (less spicy and roughly chopped)

5-6 garlic cloves

1 inch ginger (peeled and roughly sliced)

1 tbsp tender coriander stems (roughly chopped)

2-3 sprigs curry leaves

6-7 cloves

1-2 black cardamom

3-4 green cardamom

¼ inch cinnamon stick

2-3 tbsp oil

Salt to taste For frying paneer 800 gms paneer (cut into cubes)

Oil for frying For paneer pepper fry 2-3 tbsp oil

2 garlic cloves (chopped)

2 sprig curry leaves

1 medium onion (sliced)

2 green chillies (less spicy and sliced)

Prepared paste

1 tsp black peppercorns (crushed)

1 tbsp coriander powder

½ tsp degi red chilli powder

½ cup water

2 sprigs curry leaves

1 large tomato (cut into quarters)

Fried paneer

Salt to taste

1 tsp black peppercorns (crushed)

1 tsp lemon juice

1 sprig curry leaves (roughly torn)

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped) For garnish Coriander sprig Method of preparation For paste In a bowl, add onions, green chillies, garlic, ginger, tender coriander stems and curry leaves. Add cloves, black cardamom, green cardamom, cinnamon stick, oil, and salt to taste and mix well. Transfer it into the mixer grinder jar and grind it into a smooth paste. Keep it aside for further use. For frying paneer In a kadhai, add oil for frying. Once it's hot, add paneer and cook for five to six minutes until it's light brown in colour. Transfer it into the absorbent sheet and keep it aside for further use. For paneer pepper fry In a handi, add oil; once it's hot, add garlic, curry leaves, onion and cook for two to three minutes. Add green chillies, prepared paste and cook for a while until oil separates from the masala. Add crushed black peppercorns, coriander powder, degi red chilli powder, and water, then cook for a minute. Add curry leaves, tomato, fried paneer, salt to taste and let it cook for another four to five minutes on medium flame. Finish it with crushed black peppercorns, lemon juice, curry leaves, and fresh coriander leaves, then give it a good mix. Transfer it into the serving dish and garnish it with coriander sprig. Serve hot with malabari parotta. {{/usCountry}}

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