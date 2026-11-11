Chef Ranveer Brar’s tres leches recipe with fresh berries and mint leaves dressing is perfect indulgent dessert you must try at home

A tres leches cake, which literally translates to three milks cake and is also known as pan tres leches or dulce de tres leches, is a fluffy Latin American sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk. This rich and delicious dessert is enjoyed by many and can be made at home with a few easily available ingredients.

Ranveer Brar's tres leches cake

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In February 2022, the chef shared his recipe for a classic spongy and flavourful tres leches cake, which he posted on YouTube via the Love Food channel. The process begins by whipping egg whites to soft peaks, gradually incorporating sugar, and gently folding in flour. While the cake bakes, a flavourful syrup is made, and rum is added for distinct notes. Berries and whipped cream become the perfect garnish.

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Here's the detailed recipe, as shared by Ranveer Brar, for you to follow at home.

Ingredients

For the sponge cake

Egg whites

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All-purpose flour (maida)

For the three-milk syrup

Condensed milk

Evaporated milk

Full-fat whole milk

Vanilla extract

A hint of cinnamon powder

Sugar

Rum (flavouring optional)

For the topping and garnish

Cremenglaise / Fresh cream mixture

Whipped cream for icing/frosting

Fresh berries (cherries, plums, blueberries) and fresh mint leaves

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Method

For the cake

Step 1: Beat the egg whites until they reach soft peaks, then add the powdered sugar and flour to the mix and combine using the cut-and-fold method.

Step 2: Grease the cake mould and pour the batter into it. Bake at 180°C for 20 minutes.

For the three-milk syrup

Step 3: Heat condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk in a pan.

Step 4: Add vanilla extract, cinnamon powder, sugar, rum, and cook till the sugar melts.

Step 5: Now, demould the cake once slightly cooled. Add the cake into the syrup and keep it in the refrigerator for 3 hours so that it soaks up the syrup.

Step 6: You can also cut the top of the cake, place it upside down and soak again, or pierce it well.

For assembling and garnish

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Step 7: In a fresh bowl, make a mix of creme anglaise and fresh cream.

Step 8: For serving, pour the crème anglaise and fresh cream mixture around the cake.

Step 9: Use whipped cream for icing the cake and garnish it with cherries, plums, blueberries, and mint. Your tres Leches is ready to be served.