 Ramadan 2024 iftar special: Create magical dessert with this irresistible Rose Tres Leches recipe
Ramadan 2024 iftar special: Create magical dessert with this irresistible Rose Tres Leches recipe

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Mar 28, 2024 11:57 AM IST

Bring a sense of elegance and refinement to your iftar table this Ramadan with a floral-infused delicacy of Rose Tres Leches and leave a lasting impression

Craving a sweet treat while fasting this Ramadan, that transcends the ordinary? Consider indulging in the enchanting allure of Rose Tres Leches - a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation that blends the timeless appeal of Tres Leches with the enchanting essence of roses and comes with a delicate flavour, creamy texture and elegant presentation of a floral twist on a classic dessert.

Ramadan 2024 iftar special: Create magical dessert with this irresistible Rose Tres Leches recipe (Photo by Neighbors, Goa)
Ramadan 2024 iftar special: Create magical dessert with this irresistible Rose Tres Leches recipe (Photo by Neighbors, Goa)

So, whether you are throwing an iftar party or preparing iftar only for family, invites culinary exploration and celebrate the art of indulgence with the beloved dessert originating from Latin America that has captivated dessert enthusiasts worldwide with its luscious texture and rich flavour. Check below the recipe of Rose Tres Leches, which elevates the classic dessert of Tres Leches to new heights with a delightful variation of the delicate essence of roses that add a floral aroma, flavour that tantalises the taste buds, delights the senses and leaves a lasting impression.

Ingredients for Vanilla sponge

Egg white540 ml
Egg yolk200 gm
Flour300 gm
Sugar400 gm

Vanilla essence

10 ml

Method:

1. Whisk egg yolk and half the quantity of sugar together

2. Mix egg white and the remaining half of sugar separately

3. Fold both the mixtures in the dry ingredient (flour)

4. Now add vanilla essence to this mixture and mix gently

5. Bake at 180 °C for 20 mins to 25 mins

Ingredients for soaking milk

Cream300 ml
Condensed milk150 ml
Milk300 ml
Rose water50 ml

Method:

1. Mix all the ingredients and keep aside for soaking

2. Next, soak the vanilla sponge with the soaking milk prepared

Ingredients for pastry cream:

Cream300 ml
Milk180 ml
Sugar60 gm
Eggs06 no
Corn flour20 gm

Method:

1. Meanwhile, mix half of the prepared pastry cream with the exact same quantity of whipped cream (36% fat) and pipe it on the soaked sponge

2. Sprinkle pistachios and rose petals for garnish.

(Recipe: Chef Konnark Sharmaa, Culinary Director)

