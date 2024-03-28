Ramadan 2024 iftar special: Create magical dessert with this irresistible Rose Tres Leches recipe
Bring a sense of elegance and refinement to your iftar table this Ramadan with a floral-infused delicacy of Rose Tres Leches and leave a lasting impression
Craving a sweet treat while fasting this Ramadan, that transcends the ordinary? Consider indulging in the enchanting allure of Rose Tres Leches - a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation that blends the timeless appeal of Tres Leches with the enchanting essence of roses and comes with a delicate flavour, creamy texture and elegant presentation of a floral twist on a classic dessert.
So, whether you are throwing an iftar party or preparing iftar only for family, invites culinary exploration and celebrate the art of indulgence with the beloved dessert originating from Latin America that has captivated dessert enthusiasts worldwide with its luscious texture and rich flavour. Check below the recipe of Rose Tres Leches, which elevates the classic dessert of Tres Leches to new heights with a delightful variation of the delicate essence of roses that add a floral aroma, flavour that tantalises the taste buds, delights the senses and leaves a lasting impression.
Ingredients for Vanilla sponge
|Egg white
|540 ml
|Egg yolk
|200 gm
|Flour
|300 gm
|Sugar
|400 gm
Vanilla essence
|10 ml
Method:
1. Whisk egg yolk and half the quantity of sugar together
2. Mix egg white and the remaining half of sugar separately
3. Fold both the mixtures in the dry ingredient (flour)
4. Now add vanilla essence to this mixture and mix gently
5. Bake at 180 °C for 20 mins to 25 mins
Ingredients for soaking milk
|Cream
|300 ml
|Condensed milk
|150 ml
|Milk
|300 ml
|Rose water
|50 ml
Method:
1. Mix all the ingredients and keep aside for soaking
2. Next, soak the vanilla sponge with the soaking milk prepared
Ingredients for pastry cream:
|Cream
|300 ml
|Milk
|180 ml
|Sugar
|60 gm
|Eggs
|06 no
|Corn flour
|20 gm
Method:
1. Meanwhile, mix half of the prepared pastry cream with the exact same quantity of whipped cream (36% fat) and pipe it on the soaked sponge
2. Sprinkle pistachios and rose petals for garnish.
(Recipe: Chef Konnark Sharmaa, Culinary Director)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs