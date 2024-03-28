Craving a sweet treat while fasting this Ramadan, that transcends the ordinary? Consider indulging in the enchanting allure of Rose Tres Leches - a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation that blends the timeless appeal of Tres Leches with the enchanting essence of roses and comes with a delicate flavour, creamy texture and elegant presentation of a floral twist on a classic dessert. Ramadan 2024 iftar special: Create magical dessert with this irresistible Rose Tres Leches recipe (Photo by Neighbors, Goa)

So, whether you are throwing an iftar party or preparing iftar only for family, invites culinary exploration and celebrate the art of indulgence with the beloved dessert originating from Latin America that has captivated dessert enthusiasts worldwide with its luscious texture and rich flavour. Check below the recipe of Rose Tres Leches, which elevates the classic dessert of Tres Leches to new heights with a delightful variation of the delicate essence of roses that add a floral aroma, flavour that tantalises the taste buds, delights the senses and leaves a lasting impression.

Ingredients for Vanilla sponge

Egg white 540 ml Egg yolk 200 gm Flour 300 gm Sugar 400 gm Vanilla essence 10 ml

Method:

1. Whisk egg yolk and half the quantity of sugar together

2. Mix egg white and the remaining half of sugar separately

3. Fold both the mixtures in the dry ingredient (flour)

4. Now add vanilla essence to this mixture and mix gently

5. Bake at 180 °C for 20 mins to 25 mins

Ingredients for soaking milk

Cream 300 ml Condensed milk 150 ml Milk 300 ml Rose water 50 ml

Method:

1. Mix all the ingredients and keep aside for soaking

2. Next, soak the vanilla sponge with the soaking milk prepared

Ingredients for pastry cream:

Cream 300 ml Milk 180 ml Sugar 60 gm Eggs 06 no Corn flour 20 gm

Method:

1. Meanwhile, mix half of the prepared pastry cream with the exact same quantity of whipped cream (36% fat) and pipe it on the soaked sponge

2. Sprinkle pistachios and rose petals for garnish.

(Recipe: Chef Konnark Sharmaa, Culinary Director)