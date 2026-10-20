Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gives Jaipur’s crispy doodh jalebi and Gujarat’s favourite fafda a delicious twist with bruschetta; see recipe

Dussehra is all about festive cheer, cherished traditions and, of course, delicious food. However, if you’re looking to move beyond the usual laddoos and barfis this festive season, India’s rich culinary heritage offers plenty of inspiration. With every region boasting its own distinctive flavours and specialities, there is no shortage of dishes to explore.

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Bringing together sweet indulgence and savoury innovation, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, in his Instagram post dated October 20, highlights the timeless appeal of Jaipur’s Doodh Jalebi alongside a contemporary take on Gujarat’s much-loved fafda in the form of Fafda Bruschetta.

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Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur’s kaju katli recipe: Learn how to make this classic Indian sweet at home with just 3 ingredients

Let’s take a look at the recipe:

Fafda Bruschetta Recipe

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: Nil

Serves: 3–4

Ingredients:

200 g ready-made fafda

1 small tomato, finely chopped

½ small onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

½ tsp roasted cumin powder (jeera powder)

1 tsp lemon juice, or to taste

2 tbsp pomegranate seeds

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Method:

{{^usCountry}} 1. In a bowl, combine the chopped tomato, onion, fresh coriander, pomegranate seeds and green chilli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. In a bowl, combine the chopped tomato, onion, fresh coriander, pomegranate seeds and green chilli. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Add the roasted cumin powder and lemon juice. Mix well.

3. Arrange the fafda pieces on a serving platter.

4. Spoon the prepared mixture over each piece of fafda.

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5. Serve immediately to retain the crisp texture of the fafda.

Tips for the perfect festive snack

Serve immediately: Add the topping just before serving to prevent the fafda from becoming soggy.

Add the topping just before serving to prevent the fafda from becoming soggy. Adjust the spice: Vary the green chilli and lemon juice to suit your taste.

Vary the green chilli and lemon juice to suit your taste. Add a festive finish: Garnish with extra pomegranate seeds and coriander for a burst of colour.

About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only.