Chef Sanjeev Kapoor helps prepare fancy dinner at home with his mushroom stroganoff recipe

Craving something fancy but wish to prepare it at home? Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has the perfect recipe for the occasion: mushroom stroganoff. It is a vegetarian version of a Russian classic that can be made from scratch in approximately 45 minutes.

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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in his blog, “Mushroom stroganoff is a savoury dish that has different mushrooms sautéed and then cooked in a rich, tangy cream sauce. It's a comforting and satisfying meal that's perfect for a cosy night in or a family dinner.”

The list of ingredients shared below is sufficient to serve four. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for mushroom stroganoff 6-8 button mushrooms, sliced

6-8 Indian portobello mushrooms, sliced

6-7 oyster mushrooms, sliced

20-25 white shimeji mushrooms

2 tablespoons butter

½ tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion, sliced

8-10 garlic cloves, sliced

1½ tablespoons refined flour (maida)

2-3 tablespoons white wine

Salt to taste

2 teaspoons mustard paste

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

2 cups vegetable stock

3 tablespoons fresh cream

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves

Boiled fusilli pasta to serve

Fresh parsley sprig for garnish Method of preparation Heat butter and olive oil in a pan, add onion, mix and sauté until translucent. Add garlic, mix well and sauté for one to two minutes. Add button mushrooms, Indian portobello mushrooms, oyster mushrooms and shimeji mushrooms; mix and sauté for five to six minutes. Add refined flour and mix well. Add white wine and mix. Add salt, mustard paste and smoked paprika and mix well. Add vegetable stock, mix, and cook till the mixture thickens slightly. Add fresh cream and parsley, mix and cook for two to three minutes. Take the pan off the heat. Take pasta in a serving bowl, pour the mushroom mixture over it, garnish with parsley sprig and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for mushroom stroganoff 6-8 button mushrooms, sliced

6-8 Indian portobello mushrooms, sliced

6-7 oyster mushrooms, sliced

20-25 white shimeji mushrooms

2 tablespoons butter

½ tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion, sliced

8-10 garlic cloves, sliced

1½ tablespoons refined flour (maida)

2-3 tablespoons white wine

Salt to taste

2 teaspoons mustard paste

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

2 cups vegetable stock

3 tablespoons fresh cream

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves

Boiled fusilli pasta to serve

Fresh parsley sprig for garnish Method of preparation Heat butter and olive oil in a pan, add onion, mix and sauté until translucent. Add garlic, mix well and sauté for one to two minutes. Add button mushrooms, Indian portobello mushrooms, oyster mushrooms and shimeji mushrooms; mix and sauté for five to six minutes. Add refined flour and mix well. Add white wine and mix. Add salt, mustard paste and smoked paprika and mix well. Add vegetable stock, mix, and cook till the mixture thickens slightly. Add fresh cream and parsley, mix and cook for two to three minutes. Take the pan off the heat. Take pasta in a serving bowl, pour the mushroom mixture over it, garnish with parsley sprig and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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