Chef Sanjeev Kapoor helps to take your pasta game to the next level with his pesto chicken ravioli recipe: See preparation

Ravioli is not the easiest of pastas to make from scratch, but it is undoubtedly among the most satisfying ones. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared how to make it at home with his pesto chicken ravioli recipe.

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Describing the dish on his blog, he wrote, “The raviolis may require a little effort to make, but the end result is well worth it. Flavourful chicken mince mixture and pesto sauce make this dish extra delicious and special.”

The recipe includes steps to make the pasta from scratch, without using premade sheets. It takes about 40 minutes of prep time and approximately another 15 minutes to cook the dish. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients Dough 2 cups refined flour (maida)

4 tablespoons fine semolina

Salt to taste

4 egg yolks

2 egg whites Stuffing 200 grams chicken mince

2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

¼ cup fresh cream Tempering ½ cup basil pesto

8-10 cherry tomatoes, halved

4 tablespoons fresh cream Garnish Parmesan shavings

Fresh basil sprigs

Extra virgin olive oil to drizzle Method of preparation Take refined flour on the worktop, add fine semolina and salt and mix well. Make a well in the centre, add egg yolks and egg whites and knead to make a stiff dough. Transfer into a zip-lock bag and set aside for 15 to 20 minutes. Put chicken mince in a grinder jar, add parsley, salt, crushed black peppercorns and fresh cream and grind to a fine mixture. Transfer this mixture into a piping bag and set aside. Dust some refined flour on the surface and on the pasta machine. Roll out the dough into a thin sheet through it. Spread the dough sheet on the worktop, pipe the chicken mince mixture at equal distances on one side of the sheet, apply water and fold. Cut into small squares and pinch the edges to seal. These are ravioli. Heat sufficient water in a deep pan, add the ravioli, and cook for five to six minutes. Meanwhile, heat a pan. Drain the ravioli and add to the pan. Add pesto sauce, cherry tomatoes and fresh cream and mix well. Transfer onto a serving plate, garnish with parmesan shavings, basil sprigs, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients Dough 2 cups refined flour (maida)

4 tablespoons fine semolina

Salt to taste

4 egg yolks

2 egg whites Stuffing 200 grams chicken mince

2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

¼ cup fresh cream Tempering ½ cup basil pesto

8-10 cherry tomatoes, halved

4 tablespoons fresh cream Garnish Parmesan shavings

Fresh basil sprigs

Extra virgin olive oil to drizzle Method of preparation Take refined flour on the worktop, add fine semolina and salt and mix well. Make a well in the centre, add egg yolks and egg whites and knead to make a stiff dough. Transfer into a zip-lock bag and set aside for 15 to 20 minutes. Put chicken mince in a grinder jar, add parsley, salt, crushed black peppercorns and fresh cream and grind to a fine mixture. Transfer this mixture into a piping bag and set aside. Dust some refined flour on the surface and on the pasta machine. Roll out the dough into a thin sheet through it. Spread the dough sheet on the worktop, pipe the chicken mince mixture at equal distances on one side of the sheet, apply water and fold. Cut into small squares and pinch the edges to seal. These are ravioli. Heat sufficient water in a deep pan, add the ravioli, and cook for five to six minutes. Meanwhile, heat a pan. Drain the ravioli and add to the pan. Add pesto sauce, cherry tomatoes and fresh cream and mix well. Transfer onto a serving plate, garnish with parmesan shavings, basil sprigs, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

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