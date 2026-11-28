Winter is here, which also means the season of warm and savoury soups, delicious soupy noodles, and hot chocolate. If you are someone who craves ramen as soon as the weather turns chilly, we have just the recipe for you. After all, what could be better than getting something hot to eat in winter?

Chicken ramen bowl recipe

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On November 18, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his recipe for making a savoury, spicy and heartwarming bowl of soupy chicken ramen on his website that gets ready in less than 30 minutes and takes even less amount of time to prepare.

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Preparation time: 15 to 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 to 25 minutes

Ingredients

⦿ 150 grams boneless chicken breast, thickly sliced

⦿ 100 grams flat noodles, boiled

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⦿ 2 tablespoons chopped garlic

⦿ 5 to 6 spring onion bulbs, sliced

⦿ 1 tablespoon chopped celery

⦿ 4 cups chicken stock

⦿ Salt to taste

⦿ 1 medium carrot, peeled and cut into rounds

⦿ 1/2 cup bean sprouts + for garnish

⦿ 6 to 8 button mushrooms, quartered

⦿ 1 teaspoon chilli oil + to drizzle

⦿ 4 to 5 bok choy leaves

⦿ Toasted white sesame seeds to sprinkle

⦿ Boiled and halved eggs to serve

Method

Step 1: Heat oil in a kadai or a non-stick pan. Once the oil heats up, add ginger and garlic, and sauté until light golden brown.

Step 2: Add the spring onion bulbs to the oil, mix, and sauté for a minute.

Step 3: Add celery, mix and sauté for a few more seconds.

Step 4: Once everything is aromatic, add chicken stock and salt to the pan, mix and bring to a boil.

Step 5: Add carrot, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and any other veggies of your choice, along with the thickly sliced chicken and mix well.

Step 6: Add chilli oil and cook for four to five minutes.

Step 7: Add the bok choy and flat noodles when the soup comes to a boil, mix everything together and cook for another two to three minutes.

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Step 8: Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with bean sprouts, drizzle with chilli oil, sprinkle with white sesame seeds, and serve hot with boiled, sliced eggs.

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