Winter is here, which also means the season of warm and savoury soups, delicious soupy noodles, and hot chocolate. If you are someone who craves ramen as soon as the weather turns chilly, we have just the recipe for you. After all, what could be better than getting something hot to eat in winter?
Chicken ramen bowl recipe
On November 18, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his recipe for making a savoury, spicy and heartwarming bowl of soupy chicken ramen on his website that gets ready in less than 30 minutes and takes even less amount of time to prepare.
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Preparation time: 15 to 20 minutes
Cooking time: 20 to 25 minutes
Ingredients
⦿ 150 grams boneless chicken breast, thickly sliced
⦿ 100 grams flat noodles, boiled
⦿ 2 tablespoons oil{{/usCountry}}
⦿ 2 tablespoons oil{{/usCountry}}
⦿ 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
⦿ 5 to 6 spring onion bulbs, sliced
⦿ 1 tablespoon chopped celery
⦿ 4 cups chicken stock
⦿ Salt to taste
⦿ 1 medium carrot, peeled and cut into rounds
⦿ 1/2 cup bean sprouts + for garnish
⦿ 6 to 8 button mushrooms, quartered
⦿ 1 teaspoon chilli oil + to drizzle
⦿ 4 to 5 bok choy leaves
⦿ Toasted white sesame seeds to sprinkle
⦿ Boiled and halved eggs to serve
Method
Step 1: Heat oil in a kadai or a non-stick pan. Once the oil heats up, add ginger and garlic, and sauté until light golden brown.
Step 2: Add the spring onion bulbs to the oil, mix, and sauté for a minute.
Step 3: Add celery, mix and sauté for a few more seconds.
Step 4: Once everything is aromatic, add chicken stock and salt to the pan, mix and bring to a boil.
Step 5: Add carrot, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and any other veggies of your choice, along with the thickly sliced chicken and mix well.
Step 6: Add chilli oil and cook for four to five minutes.
Step 7: Add the bok choy and flat noodles when the soup comes to a boil, mix everything together and cook for another two to three minutes.
Step 8: Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with bean sprouts, drizzle with chilli oil, sprinkle with white sesame seeds, and serve hot with boiled, sliced eggs.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.
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