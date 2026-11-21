Everyone loves a good bread pakoda. Crispy, filling and packed with flavours, it is a comfort snack for every evening. But celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor gave a unique twist to the good old classic with his Chinese bread pakoda recipe. The recipe, as he shared on his blog, needs about 25 minutes of prep time and another 20 minutes to cook. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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Ingredients

For Chinese bread pakoda

¼ small cabbage, shredded

1 small carrot, peeled and grated

8 white bread slices

2 tablespoons oil + for deep-frying

½ tablespoon chopped ginger

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

2 green chillies, chopped

2 spring onion bulbs, chopped

100 grams noodles, boiled

Salt to taste

2 teaspoons red chilli sauce

1 teaspoon dark soy sauce

1 teaspoon vinegar

2-3 tablespoons chopped spring onion greens

1 cup gram flour batter

Tomato ketchup to serve

For gram flour batter

3 cups gram flour

½ cup rice flour

½ tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1½ cups water

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares comforting Amritsari fish curry recipe that can be made in just 30 minutes: See preparation Method of preparation For gram flour batter In a large bowl, put in the gram flour, rice flour, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt and mix. Gently add the water while stirring, turning the mixture into a smooth batter. For Chinese bread pakoda Heat two tablespoons of oil in a non-stick wok, add ginger, garlic and green chillies and sauté till golden brown. Add cabbage, carrot and spring onion bulbs, mix and sauté for one minute. Add noodles, salt, red chilli sauce, dark soy sauce and vinegar and mix well. Add spring onion greens, mix and cook for two to three minutes. Transfer into a bowl and set aside to cool. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Place half the bread slices on a worktop and spread a generous portion of prepared mixture on each slice. Cover with remaining bread slices and cut each sandwich into four pieces. Dip each bread piece in gram flour batter, slide into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper. Arrange on a serving plate and serve hot with tomato ketchup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares comforting Amritsari fish curry recipe that can be made in just 30 minutes: See preparation Method of preparation For gram flour batter In a large bowl, put in the gram flour, rice flour, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt and mix. Gently add the water while stirring, turning the mixture into a smooth batter. For Chinese bread pakoda Heat two tablespoons of oil in a non-stick wok, add ginger, garlic and green chillies and sauté till golden brown. Add cabbage, carrot and spring onion bulbs, mix and sauté for one minute. Add noodles, salt, red chilli sauce, dark soy sauce and vinegar and mix well. Add spring onion greens, mix and cook for two to three minutes. Transfer into a bowl and set aside to cool. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Place half the bread slices on a worktop and spread a generous portion of prepared mixture on each slice. Cover with remaining bread slices and cut each sandwich into four pieces. Dip each bread piece in gram flour batter, slide into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper. Arrange on a serving plate and serve hot with tomato ketchup. {{/usCountry}}

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