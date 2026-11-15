Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares crispy chicken pakoda recipe that can be prepared in just 20 minutes

On a chilly winter evening, a warm mug of our favourite beverage along with some crispy chicken pakodas is what most of us crave. And celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared an easy recipe to prepare the latter at home in no time at all.

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“Boneless chicken strips marinated in a coarse coriander leaves chutney, coated with gram flour batter and deep-fried to a golden perfection,” is how he described the dish on his blog, adding, “You won't stop at eating a few. So make a lot of them.”

The recipe needs around 10 minutes of prep time and approximately just as long to cook. The detailed steps to make the chicken pakodas are presented as follows.

Ingredients for chicken pakoda

200 grams boneless chicken breast, cut into thick strips

½ cup fresh coriander leaves

3-4 garlic cloves

3 green chillies

¼ cup curry leaves

½ teaspoon red chilli powder + to sprinkle

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

½ lemon

2 tablespoons cornflour

Oil for deep-frying

¾ cup gram flour batter

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Doctor shares indulgent and healthy chocolate and turmeric spiced latte recipe to help warm up in winter Method of preparation Take coriander leaves in a grinder jar, add garlic, green chillies, curry leaves, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt and grind to a coarse mixture. Heat sufficient oil in a saucepan or kadai. Take chicken strips in a bowl, add the ground mixture, squeeze lemon and mix well. Add cornflour and mix well. Dip each chicken strip in the gram flour batter, slide into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper. Arrange the pakodas on a serving plate, sprinkle red chilli powder over them and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Doctor shares indulgent and healthy chocolate and turmeric spiced latte recipe to help warm up in winter Method of preparation Take coriander leaves in a grinder jar, add garlic, green chillies, curry leaves, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt and grind to a coarse mixture. Heat sufficient oil in a saucepan or kadai. Take chicken strips in a bowl, add the ground mixture, squeeze lemon and mix well. Add cornflour and mix well. Dip each chicken strip in the gram flour batter, slide into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper. Arrange the pakodas on a serving plate, sprinkle red chilli powder over them and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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