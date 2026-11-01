...
...
Next Story

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares recipe for sui mai: See preparation of juicy Chinese dumplings

Updated on: Nov 1, 2026, 19:13:21 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
Prefer HTon Google
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's sui mai recipe takes approximately two hours to make from scratch. (sanjeevkapoor.com)
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's sui mai recipe takes approximately two hours to make from scratch. (sanjeevkapoor.com)
Advertisement

Sui mai is a type of open dumpling that Sanjeev Kapoor shares how to prepare in the comfort of our home kitchens.

Dumplings are a common comfort food across the subcontinent, and one of the joys is trying their different variations. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared on his blog the recipe for one that originates in China: the sui mai.

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares simple answer for spicy cravings: Paneer pepper fry recipe that can be prepared in minutes

“These popular Chinese steamed dumplings are known for their juicy filling, delicate wrappers, and comforting flavours. They are perfect for when you want something warm, satisfying, and delicious to enjoy,” the chef wrote, describing the dish.

The recipe needs a prep time of approximately an hour and a half and a cooking time of around half an hour. The detailed steps to make the dish is presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

sanjeev kapoorcelebrity chefrecipefood recipessnacks
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares recipe for sui mai: See preparation of juicy Chinese dumplings
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON