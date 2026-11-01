Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares recipe for sui mai: See preparation of juicy Chinese dumplings

Dumplings are a common comfort food across the subcontinent, and one of the joys is trying their different variations. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared on his blog the recipe for one that originates in China: the sui mai.

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“These popular Chinese steamed dumplings are known for their juicy filling, delicate wrappers, and comforting flavours. They are perfect for when you want something warm, satisfying, and delicious to enjoy,” the chef wrote, describing the dish.

The recipe needs a prep time of approximately an hour and a half and a cooking time of around half an hour. The detailed steps to make the dish is presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for sui mai ½ cup chicken mince

⅓ cup ground prawns

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

1½ cups refined flour + for dusting

Salt to taste

1 egg yolk

2-3 tablespoons finely chopped spring onion greens

2-3 tablespoons finely chopped soaked dried shiitake mushrooms

2 tablespoons finely chopped spring onion bulbs

2 teaspoons dark soy sauce

1 teaspoon blended sesame oil

1 teaspoon castor sugar

1 teaspoon chicken stock powder

Finely chopped carrot to sprinkle

Chilli oil dip to serve Method of preparation Take three-quarters cup of water in a small jug, add a quarter teaspoon turmeric powder and mix well. Take refined flour in a bowl, add salt, turmeric water and egg yolk, and knead into a stiff dough. Rest for 30 minutes. Take chicken mince in a bowl, add ground prawns, spring onion greens, dried shiitake mushrooms, spring onion bulbs, dark soy sauce, blended sesame oil, castor sugar, chicken stock powder and salt and mix well. Divide the dough into small portions, dust with some refined flour and roll into balls. Dust with some more flour and roll out the balls into thin discs. Make a ring with your thumb and index finger, place the disc in the ring and stuff with the prepared stuffing. Bring the edges closer and pinch them, but do not seal. Sprinkle some chopped carrots on top and arrange a few sui mai at a time in a dim sum basket and cover with the lid. Heat sufficient water in a deep non-stick pan, arrange the dim sum basket on top and steam for eight to 10 minutes. Steam all the sui mai similarly. Transfer the sui mai onto a serving plate and serve hot with chilli oil dip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for sui mai ½ cup chicken mince

⅓ cup ground prawns

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

1½ cups refined flour + for dusting

Salt to taste

1 egg yolk

2-3 tablespoons finely chopped spring onion greens

2-3 tablespoons finely chopped soaked dried shiitake mushrooms

2 tablespoons finely chopped spring onion bulbs

2 teaspoons dark soy sauce

1 teaspoon blended sesame oil

1 teaspoon castor sugar

1 teaspoon chicken stock powder

Finely chopped carrot to sprinkle

Chilli oil dip to serve Method of preparation Take three-quarters cup of water in a small jug, add a quarter teaspoon turmeric powder and mix well. Take refined flour in a bowl, add salt, turmeric water and egg yolk, and knead into a stiff dough. Rest for 30 minutes. Take chicken mince in a bowl, add ground prawns, spring onion greens, dried shiitake mushrooms, spring onion bulbs, dark soy sauce, blended sesame oil, castor sugar, chicken stock powder and salt and mix well. Divide the dough into small portions, dust with some refined flour and roll into balls. Dust with some more flour and roll out the balls into thin discs. Make a ring with your thumb and index finger, place the disc in the ring and stuff with the prepared stuffing. Bring the edges closer and pinch them, but do not seal. Sprinkle some chopped carrots on top and arrange a few sui mai at a time in a dim sum basket and cover with the lid. Heat sufficient water in a deep non-stick pan, arrange the dim sum basket on top and steam for eight to 10 minutes. Steam all the sui mai similarly. Transfer the sui mai onto a serving plate and serve hot with chilli oil dip. {{/usCountry}}

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