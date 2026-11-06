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Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares recipe for wholesome wild mushrooms and almond pot rice: See preparation

Updated on: Nov 6, 2026, 21:30:19 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Sanjeev Kapoor's wild mushrooms and almond pot rice recipe takes about an hour to make. (sanjeevkapoor.com)
Sanjeev Kapoor's wild mushrooms and almond pot rice recipe takes about an hour to make. (sanjeevkapoor.com)
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Sanjeev Kapoor's wild mushrooms and almond pot rice is both filling and indulgent, the perfect dish to make for a pick-me-up at any time.

Finding a balance between fancy and rustic while cooking is easier said than done. But celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor makes it look so very simple with his wild mushrooms and almond pot rice recipe.

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shows how to make street-style veg chowmein at home: See step-by-step preparation

Describing the dish in his blog, the chef wrote, “This delightful recipe brings together the rich nutty flavour of almonds with the earthy goodness of wild mushrooms, creating a symphony of flavours that will leave you craving for more!”

The recipe requires approximately 35 minutes of prep time and cooking time of about another 25 minutes. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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