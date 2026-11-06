Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares recipe for wholesome wild mushrooms and almond pot rice: See preparation

Finding a balance between fancy and rustic while cooking is easier said than done. But celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor makes it look so very simple with his wild mushrooms and almond pot rice recipe.

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Describing the dish in his blog, the chef wrote, “This delightful recipe brings together the rich nutty flavour of almonds with the earthy goodness of wild mushrooms, creating a symphony of flavours that will leave you craving for more!”

The recipe requires approximately 35 minutes of prep time and cooking time of about another 25 minutes. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for wild mushrooms and almond pot rice 4-5 button mushrooms, quartered

8-10 shimeji mushrooms

3-4 dried shiitake mushrooms, soaked for 30 minutes, drained and cut into triangles

15-20 whole almonds

3 cups cooked rice

2 tablespoons blended sesame oil

1½ tablespoons chopped garlic

1 tablespoon chopped ginger

2 tablespoons chopped celery

2 fresh red chillies, chopped

1 medium carrot, peeled, halved vertically and sliced

2-3 spring onion bulbs, diagonally sliced

3-4 pak choy, roughly sliced

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

1 tablespoon dark soy sauce

2 tablespoons red chilli sauce

4-5 cups vegetable stock

1½ tablespoons corn flour slurry

3-4 tablespoons diagonally sliced spring onion greens + to sprinkle Method of preparation Halve the almonds. Heat oil in a non-stick tawa, add garlic, ginger and celery, mix and sauté for one minute. Add fresh red chillies and mix well. Add carrot and spring onion bulbs and mix well. Add button mushrooms, shimeji mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms; mix well and sauté for one minute. Add pak choy and mix well. Add salt and black pepper powder and mix well. Add almonds and mix well. Add dark soy sauce, red chilli sauce and mix well. Add vegetable stock and allow to boil. Add corn flour slurry and mix well. Add cooked rice, mix well and cook on medium heat for four to five minutes. Add spring onion greens and mix well. Transfer into a serving bowl, sprinkle spring onion greens and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for wild mushrooms and almond pot rice 4-5 button mushrooms, quartered

8-10 shimeji mushrooms

3-4 dried shiitake mushrooms, soaked for 30 minutes, drained and cut into triangles

15-20 whole almonds

3 cups cooked rice

2 tablespoons blended sesame oil

1½ tablespoons chopped garlic

1 tablespoon chopped ginger

2 tablespoons chopped celery

2 fresh red chillies, chopped

1 medium carrot, peeled, halved vertically and sliced

2-3 spring onion bulbs, diagonally sliced

3-4 pak choy, roughly sliced

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

1 tablespoon dark soy sauce

2 tablespoons red chilli sauce

4-5 cups vegetable stock

1½ tablespoons corn flour slurry

3-4 tablespoons diagonally sliced spring onion greens + to sprinkle Method of preparation Halve the almonds. Heat oil in a non-stick tawa, add garlic, ginger and celery, mix and sauté for one minute. Add fresh red chillies and mix well. Add carrot and spring onion bulbs and mix well. Add button mushrooms, shimeji mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms; mix well and sauté for one minute. Add pak choy and mix well. Add salt and black pepper powder and mix well. Add almonds and mix well. Add dark soy sauce, red chilli sauce and mix well. Add vegetable stock and allow to boil. Add corn flour slurry and mix well. Add cooked rice, mix well and cook on medium heat for four to five minutes. Add spring onion greens and mix well. Transfer into a serving bowl, sprinkle spring onion greens and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

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