Almonds may help you fall asleep sooner: Study links daily consumption to better rest and sleep quality
Adults who ate almonds daily in a study reported quicker sleep onset and longer sleep than those given a calorie-matched snack.
Sleepless nights are a common problem today as people deal with stress and busy schedules that can make it difficult to unwind. Many familiar hacks and tips circulate, from cutting back on caffeine to limiting screen time before bed. Let's see what else you can add to your sleep-aid list to strengthen your counter for sleepless nights.
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Is there anything special that you can add to your diet that specifically improves sleep? A study published in Frontiers in Nutrition in July 2026 took a closer look at whether eating almonds daily could help people fall asleep sooner and improve their overall sleep quality.
Almonds may not come as a surprise, given their longstanding association with brain health. Many Indian mothers give their children almonds with milk in the belief that they support memory. But how may almonds help improve sleep?
Can almonds improve your sleep?
The findings highlighted the potential role of almonds in supporting sleep quality. The study had 175 adults aged 21-55 who participated. They reported poor sleep quality and received 60g of almonds or a calorie-matched control snack, like chidva, khakra, or cracker.
Now, the group that received almonds reported falling asleep sooner and sleeping longer. The benefits are simple: you fall asleep quicker and don't wake up in the middle of the night as much, which means reduced random wakefulness.
Why do almonds help you sleep better?
Let's take a closer look at the nutrients in almonds that may help support sleep. Sheela Krishnaswamy, nutrition and wellness consultant, explained, “Almonds contain several nutrients that are biologically relevant to normal nervous system function and overall health, including magnesium and tryptophan. Magnesium is involved in normal nervous system and muscle function, while tryptophan is used by the body to produce serotonin and melatonin.”
Alongside unsaturated fats and antioxidants, almonds also naturally contain small amounts of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle.
That said, eating almonds alone is not a foolproof plan for better sleep. They should be part of a broader sleep-friendly routine that includes limiting caffeine in the evening, creating a comfortable sleeping environment, and maintaining consistent bedtimes.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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