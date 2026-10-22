Almonds may help you fall asleep sooner: Study links daily consumption to better rest and sleep quality

Sleepless nights are a common problem today as people deal with stress and busy schedules that can make it difficult to unwind. Many familiar hacks and tips circulate, from cutting back on caffeine to limiting screen time before bed. Let's see what else you can add to your sleep-aid list to strengthen your counter for sleepless nights.

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Is there anything special that you can add to your diet that specifically improves sleep? A study published in Frontiers in Nutrition in July 2026 took a closer look at whether eating almonds daily could help people fall asleep sooner and improve their overall sleep quality.

Almonds may not come as a surprise, given their longstanding association with brain health. Many Indian mothers give their children almonds with milk in the belief that they support memory. But how may almonds help improve sleep?