Mushrooms are a versatile ingredient that can work well in a wide variety of dishes. However, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe on his blog that keeps it simple and uses mushrooms as the main ingredient in a fritter that is ready in just 20 minutes.
The recipe needs a prep time of 10 minutes and about the same time to cook. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For gram flour batter
- 3 cups gram flour
- ½ cup rice flour
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- 1½ cups water
For mushroom fritters
- 10-12 button mushrooms, halved
- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
- Salt to taste
- ¾ teaspoon red chilli powder + to sprinkle
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
- ¼ teaspoon garam masala powder
- 2 tablespoons cornflour
- Oil for deep-frying
- 1 cup gram flour batter
- Black salt to sprinkle
- Chaat masala to sprinkle
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Method of preparation
For gram flour batter
- In a large bowl, put in the gram flour, rice flour, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt and mix.
- Gently add the water while stirring, turning the mixture into a smooth batter.
For mushroom fritters
- Take button mushrooms in a bowl, add ginger-garlic paste, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder and cornflour and mix well.
- Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
- Dip each marinated mushroom in gram flour batter, slide into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp.
- Drain on absorbent paper.
- Arrange on a serving plate, sprinkle black salt, red chilli powder and chaat masala and serve hot.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor{{/usCountry}}
Also Read | Doctor shares healthy and delicious breakfast cookie recipe loaded with protein and fibre: See preparation
Method of preparation
For gram flour batter
- In a large bowl, put in the gram flour, rice flour, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt and mix.
- Gently add the water while stirring, turning the mixture into a smooth batter.
For mushroom fritters
- Take button mushrooms in a bowl, add ginger-garlic paste, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder and cornflour and mix well.
- Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
- Dip each marinated mushroom in gram flour batter, slide into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp.
- Drain on absorbent paper.
- Arrange on a serving plate, sprinkle black salt, red chilli powder and chaat masala and serve hot.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor{{/usCountry}}
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
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