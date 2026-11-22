Mushrooms are a versatile ingredient that can work well in a wide variety of dishes. However, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe on his blog that keeps it simple and uses mushrooms as the main ingredient in a fritter that is ready in just 20 minutes.

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The recipe needs a prep time of 10 minutes and about the same time to cook. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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Ingredients

For gram flour batter

3 cups gram flour

½ cup rice flour

½ tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1½ cups water

For mushroom fritters

10-12 button mushrooms, halved

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

Salt to taste

¾ teaspoon red chilli powder + to sprinkle

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

¼ teaspoon garam masala powder

2 tablespoons cornflour

Oil for deep-frying

1 cup gram flour batter

Black salt to sprinkle

Chaat masala to sprinkle

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Doctor shares healthy and delicious breakfast cookie recipe loaded with protein and fibre: See preparation Method of preparation For gram flour batter In a large bowl, put in the gram flour, rice flour, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt and mix. Gently add the water while stirring, turning the mixture into a smooth batter. For mushroom fritters Take button mushrooms in a bowl, add ginger-garlic paste, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder and cornflour and mix well. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Dip each marinated mushroom in gram flour batter, slide into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper. Arrange on a serving plate, sprinkle black salt, red chilli powder and chaat masala and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Doctor shares healthy and delicious breakfast cookie recipe loaded with protein and fibre: See preparation Method of preparation For gram flour batter In a large bowl, put in the gram flour, rice flour, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt and mix. Gently add the water while stirring, turning the mixture into a smooth batter. For mushroom fritters Take button mushrooms in a bowl, add ginger-garlic paste, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder and cornflour and mix well. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Dip each marinated mushroom in gram flour batter, slide into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper. Arrange on a serving plate, sprinkle black salt, red chilli powder and chaat masala and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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