Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares simple recipe to make restaurant-style burrata pizza at home: See preparation

A burrata pizza may not be as popular as a margarita or a pepperoni pizza, but it is just as comforting to pizza aficionados, if not more. It is an underrated classic that does not scream its presence, but quietly earns its place at any great pizzeria.

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To help us make the dish at home, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared the recipe on his blog. It takes around three hours to prep, and just about 10 minutes to cook. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for burrata pizza 250 grams bread flour + for dusting

2 grams instant dry yeast

6 grams salt

Pizza sauce as required

Parmesan cheese as required

2 burrata cheese roundels

Arugula leaves as required

Extra virgin olive oil to drizzle Method of preparation Take bread flour in a bowl, add instant dry yeast and salt and mix well. Add 185 ml of water and mix till well combined. Cover with a moist muslin cloth and set aside for 30 minutes. Stretch the dough from all sides and set aside to proof for 30 minutes. Repeat the same process one more time. Divide the dough into two equal portions. Sprinkle some bread flour in a container, place the dough balls and set aside for an hour. Preheat the oven with stone to 220 °C. Sprinkle some bread flour on the worktop and place a portion of dough. Stretch from all sides to make a base. Spread pizza sauce evenly. Grate parmesan cheese on top. Transfer the pizza onto the stone and bake for five minutes. Remove from the oven, place burrata cheese in the centre, and sprinkle arugula leaves around the burrata. Drizzle extra virgin olive oil on the crust and on the arugula leaves. Slice and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for burrata pizza 250 grams bread flour + for dusting

2 grams instant dry yeast

6 grams salt

Pizza sauce as required

Parmesan cheese as required

2 burrata cheese roundels

Arugula leaves as required

Extra virgin olive oil to drizzle Method of preparation Take bread flour in a bowl, add instant dry yeast and salt and mix well. Add 185 ml of water and mix till well combined. Cover with a moist muslin cloth and set aside for 30 minutes. Stretch the dough from all sides and set aside to proof for 30 minutes. Repeat the same process one more time. Divide the dough into two equal portions. Sprinkle some bread flour in a container, place the dough balls and set aside for an hour. Preheat the oven with stone to 220 °C. Sprinkle some bread flour on the worktop and place a portion of dough. Stretch from all sides to make a base. Spread pizza sauce evenly. Grate parmesan cheese on top. Transfer the pizza onto the stone and bake for five minutes. Remove from the oven, place burrata cheese in the centre, and sprinkle arugula leaves around the burrata. Drizzle extra virgin olive oil on the crust and on the arugula leaves. Slice and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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