Winter cosy comfort food is almost synonymous with a cosy soup. It warms you up on a chilly evening, and the vegetables in it can add vitamins to your meal. Sweet corn and tomato soups are familiar favourites. But what if you fancy something a little more gourmet? Mushrooms are a good place to begin as the nuanced flavour is layered. Pair mild button mushrooms with deeper savoury flavours of shiitakes.
Chef Nar Singh, assistant sous chef at Bhog Indian Restaurant in New Jersey, shared his recipe for mushroom and chestnut soup with HT Lifestyle. He pairs earthy button and shiitake mushrooms with the gentle sweetness of chestnuts and finishes the soups with a few drops of truffle oil. Serve it with a slice of toasted bread for dipping. This is the kind of soup you would usually find as a starter on a restaurant’s gourmet menu, but you can make it at home in about 30 minutes.
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Ingredients
- 300 g button mushrooms
- 100 g shiitake mushrooms
- 100 g cooked chestnuts
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tbsp butter
- 500 ml vegetable stock
- 100 ml fresh cream
- 1 tsp fresh thyme
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp truffle oil
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
Ingredients
- 300 g button mushrooms
- 100 g shiitake mushrooms
- 100 g cooked chestnuts
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tbsp butter
- 500 ml vegetable stock
- 100 ml fresh cream
- 1 tsp fresh thyme
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp truffle oil
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
Method
- Heat butter and olive oil in a saucepan. Add onions and garlic and sauté until soft.
- Add sliced mushrooms and thyme. Cook until the mushrooms release their moisture and become golden brown.
- Add chestnuts and vegetable stock. Simmer for 15–20 minutes.
- Blend the mixture until smooth and creamy.
- Return to the saucepan, add fresh cream, and season with salt and black pepper.
- Finish with a few drops of truffle oil and serve with roasted mushroom slices, chestnuts and toasted bread.
Chef's tip: Keep some sautéed mushrooms and roasted chestnuts aside for garnish to add texture to the creamy soup.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.
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