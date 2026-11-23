Winter cosy comfort food is almost synonymous with a cosy soup. It warms you up on a chilly evening, and the vegetables in it can add vitamins to your meal. Sweet corn and tomato soups are familiar favourites. But what if you fancy something a little more gourmet? Mushrooms are a good place to begin as the nuanced flavour is layered. Pair mild button mushrooms with deeper savoury flavours of shiitakes.

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Chef Nar Singh, assistant sous chef at Bhog Indian Restaurant in New Jersey, shared his recipe for mushroom and chestnut soup with HT Lifestyle. He pairs earthy button and shiitake mushrooms with the gentle sweetness of chestnuts and finishes the soups with a few drops of truffle oil. Serve it with a slice of toasted bread for dipping. This is the kind of soup you would usually find as a starter on a restaurant’s gourmet menu, but you can make it at home in about 30 minutes.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients 300 g button mushrooms

100 g shiitake mushrooms

100 g cooked chestnuts

1 small onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp butter

500 ml vegetable stock

100 ml fresh cream

1 tsp fresh thyme

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp truffle oil

Salt and black pepper, to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients 300 g button mushrooms

100 g shiitake mushrooms

100 g cooked chestnuts

1 small onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp butter

500 ml vegetable stock

100 ml fresh cream

1 tsp fresh thyme

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp truffle oil

Salt and black pepper, to taste {{/usCountry}}

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The decadent soup is sure to warm you up on cold mornings.

Method

Heat butter and olive oil in a saucepan. Add onions and garlic and sauté until soft.

Add sliced mushrooms and thyme. Cook until the mushrooms release their moisture and become golden brown.

Add chestnuts and vegetable stock. Simmer for 15–20 minutes.

Blend the mixture until smooth and creamy.

Return to the saucepan, add fresh cream, and season with salt and black pepper.

Finish with a few drops of truffle oil and serve with roasted mushroom slices, chestnuts and toasted bread.

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Chef's tip: Keep some sautéed mushrooms and roasted chestnuts aside for garnish to add texture to the creamy soup.