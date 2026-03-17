Want to eat healthy? Try these 4 millet based recipes, from soup to veggie kabab
If you want to eat healthy, check out these chef-approved recipes that include millets, seasonal veggies and more.
Healthy foods are increasingly being integrated into everyday diets, as more people become health-conscious. At the same time, there is a growing emphasis on adding nutrient-rich millets, plant-based proteins, and seasonal ingredients to meals that nourish the body. But at the same time, the aim is to make the food tasty as well.
ALSO READ: Plant-based milk or cow’s milk: Which is healthier and why? Study reveals surprising results
If you are hoping to spruce up your diet, we connected with celebrity chef Gautam Kumar, who shared a selection of wholesome and nutritionally rich recipes that find the perfect balance between health and taste.
1. Millet lentil soup with raw mango and golden garlic
Ingredients
For cooking (in pressure cooker)
- Toor dal: 20 g
- Moong dal: 10 g
- Malka masoor dal: 10 g
- Chana dal: 10 gm
- Sorghum millet flour: 10 gm
- Ragi millet flour: 10 gm
- Raw mango: 1 medium (approximately 70 g), peeled and diced
- Turmeric powder: 2 g (approx. 1/2 teaspoon)
- Salt: 5 g (approx. 1 teaspoon, or to taste)
- Water: 800 ml
- Refined Oil: 1 tablespoon
For tempering (tadka)
- Pure ghee: 4 tablespoons
- Garlic: 2 tablespoons, finely chopped
- Whole cumin seeds: 1 tablespoon
- Whole red chilli: 1 (adjust to your spice preference)
- Asafoetida (Hing): ¼ teaspoon
- Red chilli powder: 1 teaspoon (or to taste)
- Fresh green coriander: 100 g, chopped (divided)
- Poppy seed: 20 gm
Method
- Prepare the lentils: Rinse all four types of lentils together under cold running water at least 4 times, or until the water runs clear and all starch and residue are removed.
- Pressure cook the lentils: In a pressure cooker, combine the washed lentils, diced raw mango, turmeric powder, salt, water, and refined oil. Close the lid tightly.
- Cook: Place the pressure cooker on the stove over high heat. Cook until the cooker gives four whistles.
- Release pressure: Remove the cooker from the stove and let it cool down naturally until all the steam has been released before opening the lid.
- Roasting the millet flour: Heat two spoons of fat in a pan and roast both millet flours on slow heat till it turns into golden brown.
- Prepare golden garlic: Heat the pure ghee in a small pan over medium heat. Add the chopped garlic and fry until it turns golden brown and crispy
- Prepare tempering: To the same ghee in the pan, add the whole cumin seeds, whole red chilli, and asafoetida. Let them splutter and become fragrant (this usually takes about 30 seconds).
- Combine and simmer: Carefully add the boiled lentils and raw mango mixture from the pressure cooker into the tempering pan. Add the roasted Millet flour. Stir well.
- Season and adjust: Add the red chilli powder and half of the chopped fresh coriander to the soup. Let the soup simmer for 5-7 minutes. Adjust the consistency by adding a little more hot water if desired. Taste and adjust salt or other seasonings as needed.
- Serve: Once the soup reaches the desired consistency and taste, pour it into individual soup bowls. Garnish generously with the reserved golden-fried garlic and the remaining fresh chopped coriander. Serve hot.
2. Proso millet and vegetable seekh kebab
Ingredient
Grains
- Proso Millet (Soaked 1 hour):100 g
Vegetables
- Carrots, French Beans, Cauliflower, Green Peas (Finely chopped)- 80 g each
Base and binder
- Boiled Potato (Peeled & Grated): 100 g
- Paneer (Freshly Grated): 60 g
- Roasted Gram Flour (Besan ): 70 g
- Bread Crumbs (Panko or fresh): 50 g
- Corn flour: 20 g
Fats
- Pure ghee: 60 g
- Unsalted butter (for basting)- 20 g
Aromatics
- Ginger (Finely chopped): 20 g
- Green chillies (Finely chopped): 10 g
- Fresh coriander (Finely chopped): 20 gm
Spices
- Salt- To taste
- Yellow chilli powder: ¼ tsp
- Garam masala - ¼ tsp
- Chaat masala (for sprinkling) -¼ tsp
Method
Preparation of proso millet
- Boil: Drain the soaked millet and add to boiling water. Cook for 15–20 minutes until tender but not mushy. Drain thoroughly.
- Dehydrate: Heat 40g of ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan. Sauté the cooked millet on medium heat until any residual moisture evaporates and the grains appear distinct. Set aside to cool completely.
Vegetable and base prep
- Sauté: Heat the remaining 20g of ghee. Sauté the finely chopped carrots, beans, cauliflower, and peas. Cook until tender and dry. Note: If the vegetables release water, cook on high heat to ensure the mixture remains firm.
- Combine: In a large mixing tray (Parat), combine the cooled millet, sautéed vegetables, grated potatoes, and grated paneer. Add the ginger, green chillies, and coriander.
Seasoning and binding
- Incorporate the salt, yellow chilli powder, and garam masala. Mix gently.
- Add the roasted gram flour, bread crumbs, and corn flour.
- The ‘Palm Mix’: Using the base of your palm, mash and mix the ingredients until they form a cohesive, pliable dough that holds its shape.
Grilling and finishing
- Skewering: Divide the mixture into equal portions. Wrap each portion around a metal skewer, shaping them into uniform cylinders (approx. 5–6 inches long).
- Grilling: Prepare a charcoal grill or preheat an oven to 200°C. Grill the kebabs, rotating frequently.
- Basting: Periodically brush the kebabs with melted butter to keep them moist and achieve a golden-brown char.
- Service: Carefully slide the kebabs off the skewers. Dust with chaat masala and serve hot with mint chutney
3. Kesar amaranth phirni
Ingredient
- Full cream milk: 1 Litre
- Amarnath flour (raiira atta): 60 gm
- Ghee (clarified butter): 20 gm’
- Sugar: 200 gm (adjust to taste)
- Saffron strands: 0.3 gm
- Green cardamom powder: ¼ teaspoon
Method
- Toast the flour: Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed frying pan over low heat. Add the amaranth flour and sauté gently until it becomes fragrant and turns a light golden brown. Set aside.
- Reduce the milk: In a separate large saucepan, bring the milk to a boil. Lower the heat and let it simmer for 7 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.
- Combine: Slowly whisk the sautéed amaranth flour and cardamom powder into the simmering milk. Ensure there are no lumps.
- Thicken: Continue to cook on low heat, stirring frequently. Once the mixture reaches a thick, pudding-like consistency, stir in the sugar. Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the sugar is fully dissolved.
- Infuse saffron: Warm 10 ml of milk and soak the saffron strands in it for a few minutes. Stir this saffron infusion into the Phirni to give it a rich golden hue.
- Cool and set: Remove the pan from the heat. Allow the Phirni to cool to room temperature, then transfer it into individual serving bowls or a large glass dish.
- Garnish and serve: Refrigerate until chilled. Garnish with additional saffron strands before serving
4. Saffron samak kulfi
Ingredients
- Barnyard millets (Samak ke Chawal): 50 gm
- Milk, full cream: 1 litre
- Sugar: 250 gm
- Green cardamom powder: ½ teaspoon
- Cashew nuts (Chopped): 20 gms
- Pistachio (Peeled and chopped): 15 gm
- Saffron: 0.5 gm
Method
- Soak the barnyard Millet for four hours in lukewarm water, grind it with a little water into a smooth paste and strain to get the milky texture.
- Heat a thick-bottomed pan and pour the milk into it
- Bring it to a boil, then lower the heat. Let it simmer until the milk reduces to half of its quantity. Keep stirring in between; it doesn't stick to the bottom.
- Slowly pour the millet paste into the boiling milk.
- Keep stirring continuously for 5–7 minutes. The milk will start to thicken quickly because of the millet.
- Add the sugar and stir until it dissolves completely.
- Add the cardamom powder and chopped nuts.
- Soak the saffron in 20 ml of lukewarm milk and stir for a while, then add it to the pan
- Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down to room temperature. It will get even thicker as it cools.
- Pour the mixture into kulfi moulds.
- Place them in the freezer for 6 to 8 hours (or overnight) until set.
- To take the kulfi out easily, dip the bottom of the mould in warm water for a few seconds and serve in frozen form.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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