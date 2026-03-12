Cardiologist with 20 years of experience warns these 3 'healthy foods' in your fridge are actually damaging the heart
Check the ingredient list and watch out for hidden sugars and unhealthy oils as these three daily foods can create insulin spikes and metabolic stress.
The internet has turned nutrition into the Wild West, where viral wellness trends often outpace clinical reality. For many, navigating the grocery store feels like a minefield of conflicting labels and superfood claims that don’t always hold up under medical scrutiny. Also read | Is eco-friendly eating healthy? Debunking 5 common myths
To cut through the noise, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a California-based cardiologist with 20 years of experience, took to Instagram to debunk the 'health halos' surrounding three common refrigerator staples. According to Dr Bhojraj, these items are often the hidden culprits behind rising triglycerides and creeping blood sugar levels.
Disconnect between 'clean eating' and heart health
In his March 9 Instagram post, Dr Bhojraj noted a frustrating pattern among his patients: many believe they are following a 'clean' diet, yet their clinical markers tell a different story. The problem, he explained, is that several foods marketed as healthy behave quite differently once they hit your metabolism.
The cardiologist said: “My patients walk in all the time convinced they’re eating 'clean'... And yet? Their heart health tells a different story. Their triglycerides are creeping up, blood sugar is trending higher each year, and inflammatory markers are drifting in the wrong direction.”
3 'healthy foods' to reconsider
Dr Bhojraj explained: "Some foods carry a very convincing health halo, but metabolically they behave very differently inside the body. Three I see in refrigerators all the time."
Here they are:
1. Yoghurt: Marketed as a protein food, but flavoured yoghurt contains 20–25 grams of sugar per serving. At that point, it’s closer to dessert than breakfast, Dr Bhojraj shared.
2. Bottled smoothies or green juices: He explained that 'once the fibre is removed', you’re essentially drinking concentrated fruit sugar. Your pancreas doesn’t care that the label says 'cold-pressed'.
3. Salad dressings: "Many are made with refined seed oils, added sugars, and stabilisers. When they’re used daily, they can quietly drive inflammation and add calories people never account for," Dr Bhojraj said.
Connecting the dots
The danger of these foods isn't a single serving, but rather their role as daily habits. Dr Bhojraj shared that when these items show up every morning or at every lunch, they create a cycle of insulin spikes and metabolic stress.
Dr Bhojraj concluded: "None of these foods are automatically 'bad'. But when they show up every single day, they can drive insulin spikes, inflammation, and metabolic stress–the same patterns I’m trying to help patients reverse. Most patients are surprised when we start connecting those dots, because the label said 'healthy'. And no one told them to look any closer."
For those looking to protect their heart, Dr Bhojraj message was clear: look past the front-of-package marketing and check the actual sugar and oil content on the back.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.