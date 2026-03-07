Apollo neurologist reveals 5 biggest drivers of insulin resistance: It’s not just ‘too much sugar’
Dr Sudhir Kumar states that insulin resistance is not simply about sugar intake but more about movement, sleep, fat distribution, food quality and stress.
Diabetes is one of the most common chronic disorders across the globe. As such, an increasing number of people are worried about developing insulin resistance, which is a foundational component of the condition.
Popular perception suggests that increased consumption of sugar increases insulin resistance and, therefore, makes an individual diabetic. However, the reality is a bit more complicated, according to Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad.
Taking to X on March 4, Dr Kumar explained the five biggest drivers of insulin resistance. Lucky for us, most of it is modifiable by taking care of one’s metabolic health, he claimed. The five insulin resistance drivers are listed as follows.
1. Belly fat
Belly fat is one of the biggest drivers of insulin resistance. It is not just body weight that increases the risk, highlighted Dr Kumar. Increased body weight can be the result of more muscles, which is healthy, or even the deposit of subcutaneous fat below the skin, which is less harmful.
It is the visceral fat, which is the fat that gets deposited around the organs, that should be of concern, as it can disrupt insulin signalling. According to Dr Kumar, an individual can appear not to be overweight and still be “metabolically unhealthy.”
2. Sedentary lifestyle
People working in offices, or even staying at home in urban areas, often run the risk of sitting all day. This is exceptionally harmful when it comes to insulin resistance.
“Muscle is your largest glucose-burning organ,” noted Dr Kumar. “No movement results in poor glucose uptake.” This then results in increased insulin production and, therefore, insulin resistance.
3. Ultra-processed, high-glycemic foods
Ultra-processed and high-glycemic foods are loaded with fast-digesting carbohydrates that result in glucose and insulin spikes. Regular intake of such foods creates repeated insulin spikes, as a result of which receptors become less responsive. Dr Kumar noted that the situation arises from a pattern of long-term eating and not because of having one dessert once in a while.
4. Insufficient rest
Sleep deprivation and chronic stress spike cortisol levels in the body. According to Dr Kumar, “High cortisol levels directly worsen insulin sensitivity.” The human body needs a minimum of seven hours of sleep. Managing with only five to six hours of sleep every night does more harm than good.
5. Genetics
South Asians are more at risk of insulin resistance because of their genetics. According to Dr Kumar, some populations develop insulin resistance at lower BMI (body mass index). While family history of insulin resistance is a risk factor, it is the lifestyle that an individual follows that decides their trajectory.
