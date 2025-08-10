Tried everything to lose belly fat? Fitness trainer says do not skip these 7 simple exercises

Tired of that stubborn belly fat refusing to budge no matter what you try? Well, from extreme diets to endless crunches, most people have tried it all and still don't see results. But what if the answer isn't about doing more but doing it right? According to a fitness expert, the real trick lies in a few smart, targeted exercises that are actually easy to do at home. These moves not only help melt away belly fat but also work wonders for your core strength, posture, and overall fitness. So instead of stressing over complicated gym routines and diets, give a simple route a try. With these exercises, you can tone your midsection and feel stronger without feeling exhausted and tired. Target belly fat at home with these exercises. (Adobe Stock)

Exercises to reduce belly fat

With these exercises, you will be able to melt stubborn belly fat and get stronger and tighten your core, says fitness coach Yash Agarwal:

1. Burpees

Burpees are a full-body move. They raise your heart rate, torch calories, and engage your core with every rep, perfect for burning belly fat while building full-body strength. How to perform it:

Stand tall, then squat down and place your hands on the floor.

Kick your feet back into a plank position.

Do a quick push-up (optional), jump your feet back in, and explode up into a jump.

2. Mountain climbers

Mountain climbers combine cardio and core work in one explosive move. They target the abs, especially the lower belly, while increasing heart rate to promote fat loss. How to perform it:

Start in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders.

Drive one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs like you are climbing the floor.

Keep your core tight and move fast for 30–45 seconds.

3. Russian twists

Russian twists target your obliques and deep core muscles. This move helps define the waistline while improving core stability and rotational strength. How to perform it:

Sit on the floor with knees bent and heels slightly off the ground.

Lean back slightly, clasp your hands, and twist your torso side to side, touching the floor on each side.

For added difficulty, hold a weight or bottle.

These exercises can help you lose belly fat quickly! (Adobe Stock)

4. High knees

This is a cardio exercise that not only targets your core but also strengthens your legs. High knees help burn calories quickly, reduce belly fat, and improve your agility and coordination. How to perform it:

Stand tall and run in place, bringing your knees up toward your chest as high and fast as possible.

Pump your arms for added intensity.

5. Jumping jacks

Simple yet effective, jumping jacks elevate your heart rate and target your whole body. They contribute to overall fat burn, which is essential for reducing belly fat. How to perform it:

Start with feet together and arms at your sides.

Jump your feet out while raising your arms overhead.

Jump back to the starting position and repeat.

6. Jump squats

Jump squats build lower body strength and activate the core. The explosive nature of the movement boosts calorie burn and helps develop a leaner, more toned midsection. How to perform it:

Start in a squat position with feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower into a squat, then explode upward into a jump.

Land softly and go straight into the next squat.

7. Plank

The plank is a core classic for a reason, it strengthens your entire midsection without any movement. Holding the plank improves posture, balance, and core endurance, which all contribute to a stronger, flatter belly. How to perform it:

Get into a forearm plank position, keeping elbows under shoulders, body in a straight line.

Engage your core, glutes, and legs, holding the position for 30–60 seconds.

Give these exercises a try to see quick and better results!