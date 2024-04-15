Fruit juice to flavoured yoghurt: 6 foods with hidden sugar that can damage your kid's health

Bournvita and similar drinks have come under the scanner ever since Ministry of Commerce asked for their removal from the category or health drinks. This has also shined spotlight on an array of processed beverages and foods be it breakfast cereals, granola bars, fruit juices or flavoured yoghurt that are touted as nutritional products but may not be an ideal snacking or breakfast choice for your children. These seemingly harmless foods are laden with high amount of sugar and artificial colouring or chemicals that can have a detrimental effect on children, raising their risk of obesity, diabetes and other lifestyle diseases. (Also read: Meet the influencer who forced Bournvita to cut sugar) From fruit juices to flavoured yoghurt, these seemingly harmless foods are laden with high amount of sugar and artificial colouring or chemicals that can have a detrimental effect on children, raising their risk of obesity, diabetes and other lifestyle diseases.(Freepik)

Experts advise including unprocessed alternatives to these foods. Homemade snacks made of whole grains, nuts and seeds, fruits, and other healthy ingredients can help make your child's meal healthier.

HIGH-SUGAR FOODS THAT ARE AFFECTING YOUR CHILD'S HEALTH

Dr Saurabh Khanna - Lead Consultant- paediatrics & Neonatology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram in an interview with HT Digital shares 6 sneaky sugar sources that could be harming your child's health.

1. Breakfast cereals: Despite their eye-catching hues and attractive designs, a lot of breakfast cereals marketed towards youngsters include a lot of added sugar. Carefully read the labels and select products with less added sugar, or even better, go for whole-grain options.

2. Flavoured yoghurts: Despite its reputation as a nutritious snack, flavoured yoghurts can be very high in sugar. Yogurts with fruit flavours should be avoided because they often include extra sugars. Pick plain yogurt instead, then use fresh fruit to organically sweeten it.

3. Fruit juice: Fruit juice might contain hidden sugar sources despite its seemingly healthy look. Naturally occurring sugars, even in 100% fruit juice, can lead to overconsumption if consumed in high amounts. Encourage the consumption of whole fruits and limit juice drinking.

4. Granola bars: Although promoted as healthy snacks, granola bars may contain a lot of sugar, especially high-fructose corn syrup and other sweeteners. Choose items that are handmade or well chosen, with few added sweets and healthy components.

5. Condiments: A lot of added sugar is frequently found in ketchup, barbecue sauce, and other condiments. Look for products that emphasize natural ingredients on product labels or think about preparing your own healthier substitutes at home.

6. Packaged foods: A lot of child-friendly packaged foods, like fruit snacks, crackers, and certain savoury snacks, include sugars that are disguised. Spend some time reading labels and choosing foods that have the most whole ingredients and the least amount of added sugar.

Promote a diet low in sugar and high in nutrition for your kid's holistic health and preventing them from chronic diseases that can shorten their life span and quality.