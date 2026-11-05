Doctor shares anti-inflammatory chicken bone broth recipe to strengthen immunity in winter: See preparation

Winter is almost here, which means there is a nip in the air and a rise in flu all around us. And to help us prepare for it better, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla took to Instagram on October 26 and shared his recipe for homemade immunity-boosting chicken broth.

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“Homemade broth sounds like effort, but trust me, it’s one of the easiest things you’ll make. Ask your butcher for good-quality bones and the hob does the rest,” wrote the doctor in the caption. “It’s my go-to whenever I’m feeling a bit run down, fighting off a cold or just need something comforting. It contains a little collagen and amino acids like glycine and proline, which may support gut health, though the evidence is still limited.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also added in the video that the broth is rich in micronutrients like magnesium, calcium and zinc. The detailed recipe for the dish, sufficient for eight servings, is presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also added in the video that the broth is rich in micronutrients like magnesium, calcium and zinc. The detailed recipe for the dish, sufficient for eight servings, is presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for anti-inflammatory chicken bone broth

2 chicken carcasses and bones

50g ginger, sliced

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

4 dried bay leaves

30g parsley, torn (stems included)

10 black peppercorns

3 tsp sea salt

4 litres water

Method of preparation

In a large saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Add the chicken carcasses, ginger, bay leaves, apple cider vinegar, parsley, salt, and black peppercorns, and keep cooking with the lid on. After cooking for about 30 minutes, foamy impurities will start to float on the surface. Gently scoop them out. Next, bring the broth to a simmer and keep it at that temperature for three to four hours. Strain it into a jar or a bowl, and it is ready to serve or store.

As a storage tip, Dr Aujla suggested freezing the broth in an ice cube tray or silicone moulds, and reheating it when needed.

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“I’ll turn it into a sipping broth by gently simmering with anti-inflammatory spices like garlic, ginger, cinnamon stick, cumin seeds and a few cloves,” he shared. “Or I’ll make it a complete meal with veg, shredded chicken and wholegrain noodles or rice. It’s one of my favourite habits during cold and flu season.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

Dr Rupy Aujla, MBBS, BSc, MRCGP, MSc, is a London-based doctor, specialising in general practice and emergency medicine, a nutritionist and founder of The Doctor’s Kitchen.