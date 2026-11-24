Eggs pack a lot of nutrition into a small shell. They are a good source of protein and contain choline, riboflavin, and vitamins A, B12, and D, along with minerals such as selenium, phosphorus and iron. But if you usually make an omelette for breakfast or sprinkle salt and pepper on a hard-boiled egg, you may be looking for a new way to enjoy them.ALSO READ: Cosy winter starter: Try this rich mushroom and chestnut soup recipe and serve it with crisp toast

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The next time you feel like having eggs, try making a creamy egg salad on toast. Chef Saloni Kukreja shared her recipe, and it is easy to make. Simply mash the yolks with the condiments, stir in the chopped egg whites, jalapeños and coriander, and spoon the salad onto crisp toast. It makes a wholesome breakfast or lunch, with a tangy, spicy topping and plenty of crunch from the toast. Here's the recipe for creamy egg salad on toast:

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients 2 eggs

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1/2 tbsp yellow mustard

1 tbsp pickled jalapeno juice

1/2 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsps chopped pickled jalapeno

2 tbsps chopped coriander

Salt and pepper to taste Method: Add the eggs to boiling water and boil for 8 minutes.

Immediately transfer to an ice bath and cool it down completely.

Separate the egg yolks and whites.

Combine egg yolks withjalapeño juice, lime juice, mayonnaise, yellow mustard, salt and pepper.

Mix well until combined.

Roughly chop the egg whites, jalapeños and coriander.

⁠Mix everything well.

Adjust the seasoning.

Serve on toast, garnish with coriander and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients 2 eggs

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1/2 tbsp yellow mustard

1 tbsp pickled jalapeno juice

1/2 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsps chopped pickled jalapeno

2 tbsps chopped coriander

Salt and pepper to taste Method: Add the eggs to boiling water and boil for 8 minutes.

Immediately transfer to an ice bath and cool it down completely.

Separate the egg yolks and whites.

Combine egg yolks withjalapeño juice, lime juice, mayonnaise, yellow mustard, salt and pepper.

Mix well until combined.

Roughly chop the egg whites, jalapeños and coriander.

⁠Mix everything well.

Adjust the seasoning.

Serve on toast, garnish with coriander and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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