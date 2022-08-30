Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Delicious modak recipes to make on this day

After two lulling years of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hindu devotees across India are gearing up to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi with great pomp and show from August 31, Wednesday while the Ganesh Visarjan will take place on Anant Chaturdashi, September 9, Friday. Modaks are the most popular food item that is prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi to offer as a bhog during Ganpati Utsav.

Different cultures make different offerings to Ganesha during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi but there is one thing that we all cherish and bond over together all across India and that is lip-smacking modaks. Check out these recipes to give it a chocolaty or gluten-free twist.

1. Cocoa-Coconut Modak

Ingredients for modak:

½ cup water

1 tbsp ghee

1½ cups rice flour

½ cup grated mawa (khoa)

A pinch of salt

1 tsp ghee

1 cup jaggery/gud

½ cup cocoa powder

Ingredients for filling:

¼ cup powdered sugar

8 tbsp grated fresh coconut or desiccated coconut

1 tbsp poppy seeds

½ tsp cardamom powder

1 crushed toasted cashew nuts

Method:

For modak, add water and ghee in a pot and bring it to a boil. Parallelly, mix cocoa powder, rice flour, refined flour and salt. Add the mixture of flours in the boiled water and blend it in one direction. Turn off the flame and cover with a lid for one minute. Get the mixture out in a bowl and knead into a smooth dough, without any lumps.

Add in mawa and knead it again, then cover it with a damp cloth and keep aside. Mix all the ingredients required for the filling together. Divide the dough in 8-10 equal portions and roll each into a smooth ball. Take one dough ball and press it into the cavity of the modak mould till it is evenly lined on all the sides. Fill the dough cavity with a portion of the filling.

Take a smaller portion of the dough and spread it evenly at the base of the modak mould to seal the filling. Demould the modak from the mould. Heat water in a steamer and steam the modaks for 15-20 mins. Take the modaks out and serve hot.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

2. Gluten Free Modak

Ingredients:

1 cup rice flour

1 cup gluten free flour

A pinch of salt

1 tsp ghee

1/4 cup milk

2 cups shredded fresh coconut

1 cup jaggery

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

Dates

Mawa

Powdered sugar

Cashewnuts

Almonds

Nut meg powder

Saffron milk

Method:

Take rice and gluten free flour in a bowl. Add salt, ghee and mix well. Add milk and mix well. Milk gives a nice white colour to modak. Add water and knead dough as chapatti dough. The dough should neither be too thick nor too thin. It should have medium consistency.

Roast the coconut for about 2-3 minutes until the moisture in it is removed. Add jaggery, dry fruits and mix well. Take a small ball of dough and make it nice and even. Press the ball a little between your palms and roll nicely. Take the puri in your hands and pinch the edges to make petals.

Pinch the petals up to the bottom so that the modak gets a nice shape. Fill the stuffing and close the petals. Transfer the modak into the steamer. Sprinkle a little saffron milk on the modak. Heat up 2-3” water and transfer the pot containing modak on it.

Close the lid and steam modak on medium heat for just 10 minutes. Turn off the gas and the modaks are ready.

(Recipe: Chef Prakash Joshi)